In her first year as children's librarian at the Blair Public Library, Gayle Roberts was told there was only one requirement for the annual Summer Reading Program — snakes.
“Kids love snakes,” she said.
Roberts not so much. But she overcame that fear and the program, which typically drew about 240 kids with one craft a week and one program a month, prospered.
That year, there were 585 kids signed up and the library hosted 45 programs, including its first lock-in and end of summer carnival.
“That was just a great year,” Roberts said.
Today, the Summer Reading Program has between 1,300 to 1,400 people signed up each year. This year, despite the pandemic, 691 signed up for the program, which was run through the library's drive-through window.
“It's become a true community thing and it's just a fabulous thing to see happen,” Roberts said. “Because that was the dream all along was to turn our library into more of a community-based gathering place where programming and everything can just happen.”
Roberts, who served two years as children's librarian before becoming director in 2010, announced she is retiring. Her last day is Friday.
In her 12 years with the library, Roberts saw the desire for a new building grow from a vision to reality. However, it took work to get there.
A feasibility study completed when Roberts started, showed a lack of community support for a new library.
But only a few years later and with work from the Friends of the Blair Public Library and the Blair Public Library Foundation, the plans for a new library were moving forward.
Roberts met with groups in the city to tell them about the facilities' needs.
“Anything I had to do to get the word out there that this is what libraries are about and this is what we're going to do,” she said.
The next feasibility study showed overwhelming support for a new building.
“I was so excited,” Roberts said. “It made me feel like it validated, like 'OK, we're doing something right.'”
On April 1, 2017, the Blair Public Library and Technology Center, a new 24,000-square-foot, $6.15 million facility, opened its doors.
“To see everybody's faces when we opened those doors and the tears. This was what we've all wanted and this is what we needed and I hate leaving it,” Roberts said through tears. “I hope that we have made that change in the community. We've made this place a positive force.”
Roberts said the decision to retire a year early was made at the request of her children and due to COVID-19.
“COVID, of course, has made us all re-evaluate our priorities in life,” she said.
Roberts plans to teach preschool for three of her grandchildren and plans to spend more time with her husband, Ernie, and her family, which includes four children and 12 grandchildren.
“The kids are excited. I'm excited,” she said.
But she'll miss the people she encountered every day in her role with the library.
“Helping people, that's always been my life every job I've had. Sure, I love to buy books. Sure, I love to do this or that. But seeing how people are affected by what we do, knowing the people we've helped,” she said. “Because, yeah, you can come in because you just need to print something and you can come in because you want to find a book. But you can also come in because you know when you're diagnosed with a brain tumor we'll help you figure out what medicines you're on. That kind of thing is what I'll miss the most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.