Santa traded his sleigh for a Jeep decked out with boughs of holly and Christmas tunes blasting from the radio Friday as he drove around Blair.
With four days until Christmas Eve, Santa wasn't delivering toys. Instead, he was picking up his grandchildren from school.
It's a family tradition that Paul Haack began more than a decade ago with his daughter, Ali.
Ali was in first grade when Paul, dressed as Santa and driving a convertible, picked her up from West School on the last day of classes before Christmas break. When he pulled up to the school, he could see the line of students in the hallway.
“They were going nuts,” he said. “They could all see me.”
Who is Santa picking up?
“That's my dad,” Ali said.
Paul and his wife, Sandy, just laugh.
The tradition has continued every year to also include Paul's five grandchildren. But not all of their grandchildren were excited to see Santa.
One year, granddaughter, Kendahl Cottle, refused to get into the car.
“The minute she got in the car, she got on the floor,” Sandy said.
On Friday, Paul, with his son, Aaron, driving, made a stop at Little Blossoms Childcare and Preschool to peak in the windows before getting in the line at Deerfield Primary School to pickup granddaughter, Bella.
“It makes them crazy,” Paul said. “The kids go nuts.”
As school let out, parents pointed out Santa waiting in the pickup line to their children. Some froze, others got excited.
“Santa!” one little girl exclaimed.
Another little boy shouted his toy request.
As Bella got in the Jeep, she greeted Santa.
“Hey, Grandpa,” the second-grader said and giggled.
Children lined the sidewalk for a chance to wave and say hi to the big guy.
“Merry Christmas kids,” Paul shouted. “Make sure you're good. You only have four days left.”
After leaving Deerfield, Paul, Aaron and Bella drove through the Arbor Park Intermediate School parking lot before heading down Washington Street.
“Was that fun, Bella?” Paul asked.
“Yeah, I can't stop laughing,” she said.
It's not just the kids that Paul and Aaron, who has driven his dad around for two years, enjoy reactions from. Adults are also quick to wave, honk their horn or stop to take pictures.
“You can't help but smile and wave at Santa,” Aaron said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.