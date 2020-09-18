Construction for the relocation of the Blair High School administrative office began Monday.
Crews moved wheelbarrows of ceiling tiles and other debris out of the building as the ceiling and flooring of the former journalism classroom was removed.
Plaques from the former Hall of Fame trophy case were also taken down. That wall will become the entrance to the office from the commons area. A Hall of Fame kiosk will replace the old trophy case.
The project is expected to be completed in November, according to Tom Anderson, executive director of operations for the district.
The purpose of the relocation to the main entrance is to increase safety at the school.
The new office will includes offices for the principal, assistant principal, activities director, school resource office, in-school suspension rooms and space for the secretaries.
There will also be a drop-off window in the vestibule to allow parents and visitors to drop off items without ever having to enter the building.
In August, the Blair Community Schools Board of Education approved the guaranteed maximum price for the project, which is $329,006.
A contract with D.R. Anderson of Omaha was approved in June. The company will serve as the construction manager at risk for this project as well as the renovations to the industrial technology center.
The relocation of the office to the main entrance with new construction was dropped after the failed 2016 bond issue. That plan was expected to cost an estimated $2.1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.