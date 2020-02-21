Sgt. Travis Lyon led Duke around the dark-colored van.
The Blair police dog sniffed every inch of the driver's side before hitting on a small stuffed animal — marked with a scent of marijuana — that was hidden in the door for the gas tank. He stopped, sat at attention and looked at his handler.
His reward? The chance to destroy the small, white bunny.
Duke, Blair's police dog for the last nine years, and Lyon, the department's handler for nearly 17 years, are nearing the end of their roles. Duke will likely retire this fall, while Lyon will continue as a supervisory sergeant.
However, the Blair Police Department's (BPD) canine program will continue after it received approval from the Blair City Council on Feb. 11.
Chief Joe Lager said four officers are interested in becoming the department's next police dog handler. The officer chosen will begin training with a new dog Aug. 31.
Starting the program
The BPD canine program began in March 2004.
“There wasn't any money at that time for the canine so we had to come up with everything from scratch,” Lager said.
Working with the Nebraska State Patrol, Lyon trained with Teka, a Belgian malinois, at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island.
“When we started the program, I had no clue what being a dog handler meant or what all it entailed,” he said. “Obviously, after growing and learning while being a dog handler, it's been an eye-opening experience as far as the amount of work and dedication and commitment.”
The 11-week training included both narcotics and patrol instruction to certify Teka as a dual purpose police dog — meaning she could be used for drug sniffing, but also patrol work, apprehensions and searches.
“She was very trainable and very social. She was a very loyal dog,” Lyon said. “She was a great first dog for me to learn as a dog handler.”
Police dogs, Lyon said, must have a high drive and the energy to work. Teka had that, he said.
During her years of service, in addition to sniffing for drugs, Teka tracked and caught a number of suspects for BPD.
“I remember a guy ran into a corn field and she was able to corner him and contain him in a certain area and later he was arrested,” Capt. Aaron Barrow said.
During a high-speed pursuit from Iowa to Blair, Teka, Lyon and another officer tracked a suspect who took off on foot near a hill just south of the high school.
“We started the track. We go northbound and we get to the hill. She's working the scent cone and the tracking. I look up this hill. We got to go up this hill. It's like a 70 degree angle,” Lyon said. “Finally, toward the end, I took her on my shoulder and threw her the last five feet. I had to crawl up there and then I had the other guy behind me and I helped him to the top.”
Teka tracked the scent to a porta potty near the high school football practice field.
“She was all over it. She was barking at it,” Lyon said.
The facility was empty, but there were footprints where someone had been standing. A short distance from that, Teka hit again at a large pine tree.
“Exact same thing,” Lyon said. “She starts barking and indicating at the human odor.”
Lyon yelled at the person in the tree.
“I'm going to send the dog in,” he said.
“OK. I'm coming out,” the man said.
The man was cuffed. Lyon yelled again.
“One of the things they always say in training, always assume there is two,” he said.
That's when the second man came down from the tree.
Teka retires
Teka retired in 2011. The dog suffered from hip dysplasia, a common ailment for the breed. Jumping into the patrol car had become difficult, so much so that Lyon had to lift her in.
After retirement, Lyon adopted Teka. She lived another year with him and his family before she had to be put down.
“It was just time,” Lyon said.
A new dog, a new way
In March 2011, BPD received Duke, another Belgian malinois.
Duke was also dual purpose, but a much different dog from Teka.
“You cannot get any more different between those two dogs,” Lyon said. “But the end result is that they are both great police dogs.”
With Teka, when it was time to work, she was ready.
“She was like 'Leave me alone, I'm here to do my job,'” Lyon said.
During her down time, Teka loved to get petted and would wander around the police station looking for attention.
But Duke is ready to work 24 hours a day.
“There is no down time. There is no ifs, ands or buts. It's 'I want to work and nothing else,'” Lyon said. “That's just his personality.”
That caused Lyon to have change his style as a handler in order to train Duke.
“I struggled there for a little bit because I had handled Teka one way for the seven years,” he said. “I had to totally redo and change how I trained Duke because of their different personalities.”
Valuable tools
Teka and Duke proved to be valuable tools for BPD. That's one of the reasons Lager wanted to continue the canine program.
“It's a deterrent,” Lager said. “It's no different than why you want police officers out driving around. What do you do when you see a cop car? (Slow down). That is a deterrent just by seeing it there.”
One example, Lager said, is the department's relationship with the schools.
“Using Duke as we do in cooperation with the schools, Travis is up there frequently doing sniffs on wall lockers and those kinds of things,” Barrow said. “I have not seen a report in a long time of us finding any narcotics in the schools. Those kids know that it will happen randomly.”
Police dogs also promote officer safety.
“You send a dog in where you don't have to send in two or three officers,” Lager said.
The dogs also improve community engagement.
Lyon often gives demonstrations, including at National Night Out and the primary schools. The dog, Lyon said, can calm kids' nerves about speaking with police officers.
“Seeing Duke and seeing dogs, it just allows them the confidence to come up and not necessarily talk to me but to talk to Duke,” he said.
Those demonstrations have also led to a benefactor, Lager said. The department has received donations — sometimes as much as $1,000 — each year for the canine program. BPD currently has about $12,500 it will use to purchase the next dog, which is estimated at about $10,000.
For Lyon, handing the leash to someone else will be difficult. But, he said, he's ready.
“It's going to be very bittersweet for me,” Lyon said. “It's going to be a tough few weeks for that transition. It is time for me as a handler to move on.”
Lyon has given advice to those officers that are considering the position, including that they are not raising a pet.
“Police dogs are not pets. They are working animals,” he said. “Sometimes it's hard to put that line in between pet and police dog. For me, as a handler now, it's very easy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.