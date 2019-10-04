Jakob Andersen carefully maneuvered his four-wheeled robot through a course mapped out on the floor in Carson Norine's classroom at Blair High School. As the robot crossed the finish line, another student called out his time.
Andersen, a junior, is one of 21 students in the newly offered robotics course at BHS.
In December, Blair Community Schools received a $7,500 grant from the Big Red Keno Science and Math program to cover the initial startup costs of the course, which focuses on design, construction, operation and use of the robots.
The addition of the course was spurred by the district's desire to add more electives for high school students. Otte Blair Middle School offers a robotics club and other courses that previously were not expanded upon at the high school level.
Andersen, who was a member of the Blair robotics team that competed in the FIRST Championships in April in Detroit, wanted to take the course to learn how to program the robots.
“That is the one thing I was off a lot when I was on my team,” he said. “I was able to build and problem solve, but I was never able to learn how the programming works.”
While Team 5611 RoboBears gave Andersen experience with robots, the class offers a different experience.
“When I was just on the team, I was thrown into all of the complicated processes of the Javascript programming and bigger, confusing builds, where here I can start learning the basics that I never had,” he said.
The year-long class is divided into several units, including math, engineering, programming and problem solving, Norine said.
The first unit focuses on math and scaling to create a “robo rally” course and also to teach the students how to build a robot.
“Eventually, they'll design and build their own, but this very first unit it's like a Lego,” Norine said. “It lines up step by step, piece by piece, what to do just to get them familiar with the robot.”
Though Norine has taught robotics to fourth through eighth grade students in the district's HAL program, the VEX Robotics used in the class and teaching juniors and seniors is new. He had previously taken his younger students to workshops using VEX robots in Lincoln.
“It's cool that now I get to have them here,” he said. “We can offer it to a lot more kids than just in the actual course.”
Before offering the course, BCS administrators visited Fort Calhoun High School to learn more about its robotics program. Norine visited DC West to learn about its program.
Many of the other districts offering robotics also have a club associated with the class. Those clubs participate in competitions across the state. Something that, for now, may have to wait for the current class.
“This year, we're just figuring out the program, how to run them and the curriculum,” Norine said.
However, he said there is a potential for expansion, including a club. The district has considered offering a second course of robotics.
“For now, this is what it is,” Norine said. “It's a unique experience for them to participate in and it's a learning curve for all of us as we get adjusted to what it's going to be like and what's going to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.