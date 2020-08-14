School started Thursday, but before the doors opened, the Arlington Public Schools administration spoke with the Board of Education on Monday about their plans at the regular board meeting.
"We are working hard on getting classrooms smaller," Supt. Dawn Lewis said. "Every classroom in elementary has three sections except one, which has seven sections collectively in the fifth- and sixth-grade."
Lewis said they were still a little uncomfortable with how close they were before.
"We had the opportunity to bring in a long-term substitute who has been here in our district and hadn’t moved as she had anticipated," she said. "We are getting closer to a comfort level."
Lewis said they will be talking to students and staff about masks being strongly recommended.
"There will be times when your teacher will ask you to wear them when those classrooms are closer than 6 feet or staff has compromised health or caring for someone or that student has compromised health, the students closest will wear masks," she said.
Students will wear a mask to the nurse’s stations, riding school buses. Signs will be posted throughout the school about symptoms.
Students in the lunch line will be expected to wear masks as they are waiting. There are additional tables set up with half the seating capacity. Orange spots tag where they are to sit spaced apart. Some grades will eat in their classrooms to minimize traffic.
"This is making us feel we were closer to compliance," Lewis said. "Rather than just saying we recommend it, there are going to be times when we do feel it is necessary. We don’t want to give the impression that it’s (not important). That’s not the approach we’re taking with it."
Arlington High School Principal Aaron Pfingsten told the board they want to be transparent with what they are telling kids and want the parents to know.
"When we’re not able to have a socially-distanced environment we are asking kids to put on masks as an administrative request," he said. "If they don’t comply there are consequences for that but we are not trying to go that route, we are trying to work with parents and kids and have conversations and figure this out."
Pfingsten said he was encouraged by the response of families at an event at the school.
"Tonight, we put out information asking respectfully for people to wear masks," he said. "Just shy of everybody complied because we couldn’t be socially distanced."
Mentioning the "longest skip day ever for seniors" Pfingsten said they don't ever want to try to top that this year.
"We will try to implement and put things in place that maybe for some aren’t popular but if there’s something we can do to help to make it so they have opportunities to go to class, to be in the play, play athletics," Pfingsten said. "We want to try to do that. This is a prime time for us to have authentic conversations with our kids so it maybe opens people’s eyes to different perspectives."
Pfingsten said they want to see the kids and community step up and understand bigger picture things and be able to work through things.
"We’re trying to figure things out and what’s the best way to make this year go," he said. "There’s a lot of support out there and we’re trying to be a support out there for our colleagues. We're trying to lean on them, as well."
"I think you have tried to encompass as much as you can," board member Janet Warner said. "If you would have to transition to remote, heaven forbid, is there a benchmark that we would use?"
Lewis said they would refer to the Three Rivers Public Health Department dial.
