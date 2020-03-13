Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (PMRNRD) crew members unclogged a drainage pipe for a dam south of Herman on Tuesday.
"The lake is drained today," PMRNRD General Manager John Winkler said Wednesday. "The immediate danger is over as far as the dam overtopping or failing, now we move into the next phase as far as what the deficiencies are and what it would cost to repair it."
Winkler said PMRNRD paid for the cost to unclog the drain and will pay the cost for an engineer to determine the dam's deficiencies. He said the cost of any potential work to improve the standards of the dam would be negotiated between the PMRNRD, Washington County, the Village of Herman and other entities such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The decades old dam is on private property near County Road P21 just south of Herman School Road. The dam's drainage pipe, which follows CR P21 and Herman School Road through Herman under U.S. Highway 75, had been partially clogged for at least the past several months. During rainfall, the dam would fill up, preventing water from releasing through the pipe as designed.
In October, Herman resident Bill Shamburg, who rents land near the dam, spoke at a Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, saying the dam had filled several feet over a few months due to consistent rainfall.
"It'd be a disaster if it broke," he said. "The reason they put it in there is to save Herman. South end of Herman, every time we got a rain, it flooded."
Herman resident Ann Loftis in a November county board meeting said she was worried the dam would fail and affect the Village of Herman. Loftis' mother-in-law owns the land the dam is on. She said the family's interest is only in protecting Herman.
By November, the dam had drained because of less rainfall and precipitation in the area, Loftis said. But the clogged drain kept water from draining out of the dam, which is supposed to be a dry dam, in the 24- to 48-hour period that it should.
"That dam was never designed to hold water that long," Winkler said.
Though the dam is on private land, there is an easement which allows for an outside entity to come onto the property to perform maintenance. The easement, however, does not specify maintenance as any one entity's responsibility or duty.
During an Oct. 8 county board meeting, Supervisor Lisa Kramer, District 2-Kennard, said the county has a similar easement for a private road in the county. But the county doesn't maintain the road because there could be a liability issue if something were to happen while work was being completed.
The Herman Village Board and the Washington County Board of Supervisors voted in November to have PMRNRD assess the dam.
"Public safety is one of our mandates, our missions, so we thought we'd be a good neighbor and get in, unplug it, do some assessments and then move onto the next phase," Winkler said. "It'll be a team effort from now on."
