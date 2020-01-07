John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (PMRNRD), said the resources district has begun reaching out to consultants to determine the scope and cost to evaluate a dam south of Herman.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted in November to ask the PMRNRD to assess the dam that several people have said needs maintenance to ensure it does not fail.
The action by the county board came after the Herman Village Board approved a motion at its Nov. 5 meeting also asking the PMRNRD to assess the dam. The votes don't require the county or the village to take ownership or maintain the dam, only for the PMRNRD to assess the site.
Winkler said the PMRNRD received a letter from the Village of Herman on Dec. 23 asking for assistance in evaluating the dam, but the resources district has not yet received any formal communication from Washington County.
"Once the scope and a cost estimate is determined, the district's board of directors will have to determine the appropriate cost share between the Village of Herman, Washington County, NRD and the landowner to conduct the evaluation," Winkler said.
He added, however, that the PMRNRD Board of Directors could agree to cover the cost of the initial evaluation of the dam if the cost isn't prohibitive.
"Since the Loftis Dam is not a public structure nor the responsibility of any public entity, cost sharing and maintenance agreements will have to be negotiated between all stakeholders," Winkler said.
The dam is on private property near County Road P21 just south of Herman School Road. Though there is an easement which allows for the county and the Village of Herman to come onto the property to perform maintenance, the easement does not specify maintenance as any one entity's responsibility or duty.
Herman resident Ann Loftis, whose mother-in-law owns the land the dam is on, said in the Nov. 12 county board meeting that the family's interest is only in protecting Herman.
"This wasn't a typical property dam," she said then. "It doesn't bring any particular value to the land, which is my mother-in-law's, who is 87 years old."
During the county board's Oct. 8 meeting, Herman resident Bill Shamburg, who rents land near the barn, said it would be a "disaster" if the dam broke. At the time, he said the dam, which is supposed to be dry, was plugged and filling up with water.
The dam, which is decades old, is supposed to be a dry dam that slowly lets out water after a rainfall. Through the summer and into the fall, Shamburg said that the dam was slowly filling up with water several feet high due to a partially clogged drainage pipe. The pipe follows CR P21 and the Herman School Road through the village under U.S. Highway 75.
By the county board's Nov. 12 meeting, Loftis said the water had receded. She said that her mother-in-law's land would probably be worth more if the dam wasn't there.
"But that doesn't help the community … That's their interest in getting the maintenance whoever does it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.