The Blair Planning Commission recommended the city council deny a couple's request to rezone a lot in a rural subdivision to allow for two pet longhorn cattle during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Derik and Bri Abraham are seeking to rezone a 14.69-acre lot in the Hidden Fawn Acres subdivision along County Road 33 south of Blair from rural residential estates (RRE) to general agricultural district (AGG). The property is on the edge of the city's 2-mile jurisdiction.
The subdivision has seven lots, which were rezoned to RRE in May. Under RRE, only small animals and horses are allowed. If the lot was rezoned to AGG, the owners could have up to 1 head of cattle per acre or 14 cows.
Commission member Doug Cook said he didn't think one large animal per acre was sufficient.
“I'm also concerned because the rest of the subdivision is zoned residential and animals have smells, they bring in vermin, they attract insects,” he said. “Is that what other people who move out there in a residential area, is that what they expect to move to? My answer to that would be no.”
Derik Abraham said the main purpose for the rezone was to allow them to bring their two longhorn cattle to the property.
“We're not trying to actually farm or breed or anything,” he said. “They're just two steers that we have at our aunt's house in north Nebraska right now.”
The steers, he said, are pets.
“Down in Texas we call them YOs, they're just yard ornaments,” Abraham said.
Abraham said he planned to fence off a 5-acre area on the southeastern portion of the property where there is already an existing cattle barn, corn crib and other outbuildings for the cattle.
Cook said he was concerned that while Abraham doesn't plan to have any more than two cattle on the land, if he were to sell it, the next owner could have more.
I don't plan on going anywhere,” Abraham said.
But neighbors were also concerned about the potential for more animals in the future.
“If they want two pet cattle, I don't want to stop them,” said James Hradsky, who owns the lot to the south of Abraham's. “But at the same time, I got to look out down the line to make sure that five years from now they sell, somebody puts a bunch of cattle in there and my property value goes down and I can't sell my house.”
Chuck Knower, who lives to the northwest of Abraham's property, agreed.
“Today, it might not be a problem. Tomorrow, it might be,” he said.
Abraham noted that land directly across the road from his property is zoned AGG.
“I have a hard time going backward,” commission member Don Hansen said.
Even if the property is not rezoned, Bri Abraham said the couple still plans to own animals.
“We still plan to get goats and we will of course follow the guidelines for that, but by not rezoning it to allow cattle is not going to eliminate us from having other animals,” she said.
The request will be heard by the Blair City Council. A public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Blair City Hall's Council Chambers, 218 S. 16th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.