A vacant office building along U.S. Highway 75 could soon be home to a Blair taxi service and a new craft boutique.
Peter and Lisa Kelly, owners of Blair Blue Cab, are seeking to use the building at 554 S. 13th St. for office space, driver lounge and off-street parking for their company. But they also want to open a craft supply store and boutique in the space.
Lisa said even before they started the cab company, they had considered opening a yarn store.
“The idea of the retail store is to have a place to sell yarn, but also to provide instruction. We'll have little classrooms and places where people can sit down and show someone how to use their yarn.”
The boutique would allow people to sell their wares.
The couple said they are in the process of purchasing the property.
The Blair Planning Commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) for 10 years for the property during its meeting Tuesday.
The Kellys' plans include building an eight-stall garage on the property to house their taxi fleet on either the south side or east side of the existing building.
As part of its recommendation, the commission asked that the garage match the current building. They also preferred it be built on the east side.
The CUP application now moves to the Blair City Council. A public hearing on the request is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Blair City Hall's Council Chambers, 218 S. 16th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.