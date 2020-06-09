While an immediate neighbor with a shared driveway voiced support during a Washington County Planning Commission meeting Thursday, several other residents surrounding a property at 7902 Dutch Hall Road, Omaha, near County Road P43, voiced concern and opposition to a dog obedience facility proposed in a building that already exists on the property.
The planning commission voted 5-1 to deny a conditional use permit to property owner Melissa Lester for the training facility. Commission chairman Gary Lambrecht voted against denying the CUP and commission member Steve Neuverth was absent. Lester previously requested a CUP for dog training in 2017, which was denied by the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
"As a planning commission, we need to remind ourselves we're not doing this just to see if it meets the criteria of what the regulation is with conditional use permit," commission member Lyle Schjodt said before the vote. "We need to look at how does this fit into the community...I'm not sure it does fit well with the community at large there."
During the Thursday meeting, Lester said the facility would be private invitation only. She said there would be no signage, advertising or retail use.
She said herself and her friends would use the facility, and her friends would pay a $10 fee. She said dogs would be on leashes at all times and be inside the building for the entirety of training.
"These people that come onto the property are my friends," Lester said. "It's a hobby, it's kind of a fun type of activity … I know these people, and I know what their dogs are like and that bases the invitation for them to come on my property."
Lester said the building would operate around two nights a week from 6 to 9 p.m. with two or three weekend days over the year.
"There'd be no dogs running loose on the property," she said. "All handlers must be present during their dogs' training."
Lester, who said she would be present during all training, also said training might be four-week sessions with six dogs on the property at a time for one-hour training led by a facilitator.
"I allow time for people to leave," she said, before the next group of six dogs and handlers arrive.
Around 10 letters of concern or opposition were sent to the planning commission about the proposed facility. Several cited traffic and noise concerns.
Dwight Eveland sent a letter of concern and spoke at the meeting.
"The things that she proposed to do, what if she expands beyond that," he said. "Does the planning board have something they can do about it, what's our recourse?"
Planning and Zoning Administrator Chris Shewchuk said if Lester violated CUP conditions, the board could repeal the CUP.
Mark Thielen, who lives on County Road P43, also said he was concerned the facility would not remain within the scope proposed.
"We've already heard about this building just being an agricultural building … and now it's a dog facility," he said. "I have a hard time with what she says being the end of what's going to happen there."
In 2015, Lester received a permit for the 100-by-100-foot steel-frame building. The permit was for agricultural use of the building, but the Enterprise reported in 2017 that Lester told the Board of Supervisors that wasn't the building's intended use.
On Thursday, Lester's neighbor Ed Van Buren spoke in support of Lester. He said traffic and noise concerns were overstated and that Lester kept her property nice and clean.
"There's a big misconception anytime there's dog training going on there's going to be a lot of noise or dogs running loose chasing people, it's just overblown," he said.
Van Buren also said a dog training facility near 72nd and McKinley streets in Omaha has more people at it, and no sound can be heard outside.
Terri Adkins, an Omaha resident and friend of Lester, said she supported Lester's CUP request. She said the people who would be there have border collies, Boston terriers or jack russell terriers, which are well behaved dogs. She said traffic would not be an issue as they would not be driving fast.
"We're all professionals, bankers, engineers, teachers, so we are good citizens of our community and we are good dog owners," she said.
The most noted concern by commission members was whether the building would remain in the scope proposed rather than traffic or noise. Referencing the history of the building from 2017, commission member Matt Mathiesen said he was concerned about the actual use of the building.
"We've been through this, the building was put up with the pure intent of doing what we're doing. It was never going to be an ag storage or anything else," Mathiesen said.
A short time later, the planning commission voted to deny the CUP. The issue will next move to the Washington County Board of Supervisors for the June 23 meeting.
