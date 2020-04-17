While a church is the people rather than a building, PassageWay Church Pastor Nick Bank said, having a dedicated space that serves the specific needs of a congregation helps build solidarity, community and growth.
“Having our own space to work with, which can be modified as needs arise, will be instrumental in better serving our members, attendees and visitors,” Bank said.
On April 10, Good Friday, the church officially took possession of the building which was formerly South Creek Wedding and Events, 715 Grant St. in Blair. The church had previously been renting the gym at Central Court Apartments on 16th Street for its services over the last three years.
“As a church body, we had been prayerfully looking at various options to have a long-term location. Options included repurposing existing spaces through renovations, acquiring land to build from the ground up, or simply continuing to rent Central Court as our meeting space indefinitely,” Bank said. “We unexpectedly became aware that the South Creek building was potentially available for purchase and approached the property owners about the possibility.”
South Creek Wedding and Events closed in January after the building was vacated by former business owners and renters Nick and Kelly Jo Yaksich. The couple was arrested in March on felony theft charges after allegedly taking thousands of dollars from engaged couples and area organizations while operating the venue.
Bank said the church understood the circumstances surrounding the building’s availability due to closure of South Creek were difficult for the Blair community.
“We grieved with the community over the heartache which ensued from the unfortunate circumstances which resulted in its closure as an events center,” he said. “However, we are encouraged that Central Court will soon be available again for community events, and we are excited that the former South Creek site can still be utilized in the Blair community for a wonderful new purpose — that people might come to know Jesus personally and follow him wholeheartedly.”
Though PassageWay now has a permanent building for its services, an official gathering for the congregation will have to wait until precautions and mandated guidelines for COVID-19 are eased. The church is currently broadcasting services from its rental spaces on its website and Facebook page, and will begin broadcasting from its new space within the next few weeks.
Bank said the church is thankful for the generosity of people donating funds necessary for the building. He said in 10 days following March 18, the final $130,000 of $532,000 was raised for a down payment on the property.
“It is truly amazing to see God move mountains and stir up his people's hearts in faith for what Jesus plans to do in the future in and around the community of Blair,” Bank said. “We are so incredibly grateful to each and every person who believes in God's purposes with PassageWay Church.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.