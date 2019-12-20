Louis Biffar and Logan Taullie chopped leftover fruits and vegetables before Luke Raymond added wood chips to a compost pile behind Otte Blair Middle School on a recent Friday morning.
The seventh-graders are students in Scott Flynn's new environmental science class, which is teaching the students the benefits of recycling and reusing through the Blair Community Schools Sustainability Project.
The class, which meets every day, begins with directions from Flynn before the students split into five groups, each with its own team leader. They then get to work. One group collects and weighs bins of leftover food, which is then added to the compost pile. Another group measures moisture in bins filled with red worms, which the students are growing, while another sorts recycling for a contest the school is participating in.
Flynn said the class grew out of a suggestion from Otte Principal Chris Stogdill to expand on the school's recycling program. Stogdill suggested composting.
“It just grew from there,” Flynn said.
The students designed and built the compost pile bins from pallets donated by the Washington County Recycling Center. Other local businesses and the City of Blair have also donated supplies for the students.
Right now, the students are only composting leftover fruits and vegetables from breakfast and lunch. But Flynn said they hope to add cardboard, including milk cartons, which will eliminate more waste that would otherwise head to a landfill.
“In the lunch room, you'll sort your silverware, you'll dump out your extra milk if you didn't drink it all, throw your milk carton away, throw away your compost and then the only thing that should be in that last bin is landfill items — plastics that don't recycle, aluminum foil, things like that,” he said.
Student team leader Brock Templar said they have already added about 1,500 pounds of leftover food to the compost pile since the beginning of the school year.
“It's pretty exciting to know that you can cut down on the waste that is going into the landfills,” he said.
In the spring, the next group of students will use the compost in planting raised-bed gardens, which are located near the pile.
To increase the experience, Flynn added worm composting to the mix. The worms, which are grown in large storage containers with shredded newspaper, eat five to eight pounds of fruits and vegetables a week.
As part of its recycling program, the school is participating in the NexTrex plastic film recycling challenge against other schools across the country. The students, teachers and staff are collecting No. 2 and No. 4 plastic film, which includes grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap, newspaper sleeves, sandwich bags and cereal bags. First place winners, which will be announced April 22, will receive a Trex bench.
The class and the program has taught the students stewardship, Flynn said, and they are enthusiastic about it.
“They own it,” he said. “The want to own more. They want to go to the whole world,” Flynn said.
But Flynn said he reminds them that it's important to start small first.
“I always tell them, 'Let's fail a little so we can succeed big,'” he said. “We've made a lot of little failures, but our success has grown from those little failures.”
The seventh-graders said they enjoy the independent nature of the class and the opportunity to get outside during the day.
“I just like the hands on and stuff and you're not sitting around all the time,” Brooke Janning said.
Flynn and the students want to grow the program. They hope to eventually expand to include the other schools in the district. Flynn said he knows Blair High School, Arbor Park Intermediate School and the primary schools are recycling, but the BCS Sustainability Project would allow it to be promoted more.
“I wanted to have a big picture. I wanted the kids to see the big picture and they always talk about that. How can we get this district wide,” he said. “They hope some day that it is a district program, that we're all recycling and composting.”
