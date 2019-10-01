A proposed ordinance to keep people from standing on roadway medians for purposes other than safety, was passed on first reading by the Blair City Council at its Sept. 24 meeting.
Blair City Attorney Desirae Solomon said the ordinance is intended to keep people off medians in high volume areas, including those within 200 feet of an intersection.
There are exceptions, however.
"If a child is riding a bike or somebody is crossing a road and they get to the median and decided I can't get across because the light has turned red or it's unsafe, they can stay on the median for that purpose," Solomon said.
The ordinance was drafted at the request of council member Jon Stewart, who expressed safety concerns after witnessing a group of people standing on the median and walking in and out of traffic asking for donations at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets recently.
While the walking in and out of traffic is a violation of the city's jaywalking ordinance, Stewart was concerned about the people also standing on the median and asked that an ordinance be drafted.
"The median is for safety issues and with what we had recently, I'm very adamant about supporting this," Stewart said. "It's just one more tool to keep people off of the median who probably shouldn't be there."
With a jaywalking ordinance in city code, Council President Chris Jensen, who voted against passage of the ordinance on first reading, questioned if one addressing medians was needed.
"I feel we do," Stewart said in answering Jensen's question. "When I came through the intersection, one guy jumped out in front of me to approach a car in the inside lane and the other guy was standing in the middle of the median approaching a car on the inside lane of the other side to the north."
Blair Police Chief Joe Lager said the incident Stewart witnessed was a group of five or six men raising money for a Louisiana church. He said an officer did respond to the incident and let the men know they couldn't walk into the street to collect money and because there was no ordinance against it, informed them that they had to be on the median or the sidewalk. The group had the paperwork showing they were a 501(c)3 nonprofit group, Lager said.
Solomon said the proposed ordinance mirrors one adopted by the City of Omaha and she pointed out it was developed with the ACLU, so that organization is aware of it.
The proposed ordinance does not prohibit people from standing on sidewalks, so Lager said it wouldn't stop people who stand out by Walmart.
Council member Kevin Willis said the ordinance gives law enforcement a tool to keep people off the medians.
The ordinance will have a second reading Oct. 8 and third and final reading will be considered for final passage Oct. 22. An attempt to suspend the rules and waive the final two readings failed to get the six votes required. Voting against waiving the final readings and passage of the ordinance on first reading were Jensen and council members Kevin Hall and Marty Shepard.
