An Omaha man who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Washington and Douglas counties was sentenced to jail March 17 in Washington County District Court.
Donald J. Smith, 28, was found guilty Jan. 7 to flight to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony. As part of a plea agreement, three other charges were dismissed.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Smith to 10 months in the Washington County Jail. He was given credit for 161 days served. His license was also revoked for two years.
Smith was arrested Oct. 8.
According to an arrest affidavit, at approximately 12:47 a.m., a deputy was southbound on U.S. Highway 75 south of Fort Calhoun when he observed a vehicle in front of him that appeared to be speeding. The deputy caught up to the vehicle at about 85 mph.
The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop. However, the driver did not stop, turned on the vehicle's hazard lights and continued southbound on Highway 75.
As the vehicle approached 48th and McKinley streets in Omaha, the driver failed to stop at a red light. Instead, he turned west on state Highway 36 and accelerated to 100 mph, according to the report.
At the intersection of Highway 36 and state Highway 31, the driver failed to stop for a stop sign. The area is also under construction and the road is uneven, causing the driver to nearly lose control and become airborne over a bump.
Douglas County deputies deployed stop sticks on Highway 36 at 276th Street in an attempt to end the pursuit. The vehicle ran over the stop sticks traveling at approximately 100 mph. The car continued for about a mile before it finally stopped.
The deputy and a Nebraska State trooper removed the driver, identified as Smith, and a passenger of the vehicle at gunpoint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.