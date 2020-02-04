An Omaha man was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop after Blair police found methamphetamine on him.
David R. Zrust, 40, is charge with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, at approximately 8:24 p.m., Blair police stopped a Ford Explorer traveling north on South 19th Street after the driver, later identified as Zrust, failed to stop for a solid red traffic signal at the intersection of South 19th Street and South Street.
As the officer talked with Zrust, he reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Zrust admitted to smoking pot in his vehicle earlier in the day and that he had a glass water pipe in the center console of the vehicle.
The officer searched Zrust and found a glass pipe in his front sweatshirt pocket. The pipe had white residue in it, which was consistent with meth, according to the report.
Officers also found the glass water pipe in the center console.
Zrust was transported to the Washington County Jail. When the officer opened the door to his patrol car, he saw Zrust attempting to conceal a bag with his shoes. Inside the bag was a smaller bag with a crystal rock type substance, which tested positive for meth.
Zrust denied the bag was his. However, when the officer reviewed the in-car video, it showed Zrust trying to remove an item from his pants while handcuffed and moving around to get it to drop to the floor. He can also be seen shuffling his feet in attempt to conceal the item.
