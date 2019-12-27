An Omaha man was arrested Saturday for motor vehicle theft following a traffic stop in Blair.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Blair police, a Washington County sheriff's deputy had stopped a vehicle near the 2200 block of South Highway 30. The vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche K1500, was reported stolen from the 1200 block of South Street. It was valued at $6,634.
The owner of the SUV told police the vehicle had been parked in his driveway and nobody had permission to use it.
The deputy identified the driver of the stolen SUV as Tavaun Cribbs, 22. Cribbs told law enforcement he had been at a party at a house on Colfax Street and a person named “Tony” told him he could borrow the vehicle. He said he was driving around to get cigarettes.
However, the deputy said the area he had stopped him, Cribbs had passed two gas stations that sell cigarettes.
According to the report, Cribbs has three prior convictions for theft.
