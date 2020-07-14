An appreciative audience of around 50 to 60 people gathered at the Depot in Lions Park to listen to mostly young or young at heart musicians perform bluegrass music Sunday afternoon.
Organizer Marc Blais said his banjo instructor told him he needed to get out and perform for live audiences, so Blais decided that might be a good thing for other young or inexperienced musicians as well. The 10 or so musicians played solos, duets and small group arrangements of mostly bluegrass numbers for about three hours.
Additional performances are planned each Sunday through December. For more information, contact Blais at 402-426-9211.
