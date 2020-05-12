Scott Flynn's classroom at Otte Blair Middle School is “frozen in time.”
Plants are still growing in a garden tower in one corner and worms are still feeding and reproducing in bins in another. Behind the school building, a compost pile remains warm and active.
But there are no students to maintain the projects, which are a part of Flynn's environmental science class teaching students the benefits of recycling and reusing through the Blair Community Schools Sustainability Project.
“That's what the virus did. It stopped stuff in its tracks,” Flynn said. “Just stuff that we were really excited to do.”
BCS students didn't return to class after spring break in March, rather, they have studied through online distance learning due to coronavirus restrictions. That has left Flynn to try to maintain the projects, which started last fall.
In August, the students designed and built compost pile bins from pallets donated by the Washington County Recycling Center. Other local businesses and the City of Blair also donated supplies. Throughout the school year, the students composted leftover fruits and vegetables from breakfasts and lunches at OBMS.
“The kids were really good at turning that stuff,” Flynn said. “It hasn't been turned as much, but I checked on it last week, but it's still doing really well.”
This spring, the students had planned to screen and sort the compost.
“Unfortunately, that is not going to happen,” Flynn said. “In the fall, when we come back in, we're going to start that. I'm going to let those kids come in and see what it looks like.”
The students had built new composting bins and planted vegetables and herbs prior to the school's closure. Taher Food Service plans to use what the students harvest in the cafeteria this fall.
“We had all of our seed beds started. Everything was started up and established,” Flynn said.
What had been planted is now in the greenhouse at Flynn's house.
“I've taken over quite a bit of it. I still hope to get a garden in,” he said.
The worms, which eat about five to six pounds of fruits and vegetables and shredded newspaper, will also be moved to Flynn's house.
“We were going to start that process of sorting,” Flynn said. “There is finished material at the bottom of it. It's ready to go, but I'm not going to pull it out. I want the kids to experience that so I'm going to wait until next (school) year.”
The worms will also be used in the ecology curriculum for the science classes.
Flynn said the students are disappointed they had to leave the projects unfinished. Some have even offered to help.
“I've had kids say 'Mr. Flynn I'll come out and help you,'” he said.
While he is maintaining the various projects, Flynn said there will be plenty of work remaining for the students this fall.
“There's so much that I don't want take away from them doing. I could do it, but I don't want to. I want them to do it,” he said.
OBMS finishes top in state for recycling challenge
As part of its recycling program, Otte Blair Middle School participated in the NexTrex plastic film recycling challenge against other schools across the country.
The students, teachers and staff collected No. 2 and No. 4 plastic film, which included grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap newspaper sleeves, sandwich bags and cereal bags.
OBMS science teacher Scott Flynn said the school collected more than 400 pounds of plastic film and finished as the top middle school in Nebraska.
“The kids were pretty excited about that,” he said.
