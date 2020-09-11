Nomadic Martian Tattoo and Piercing, 924 Grant St., Blair, reopened Wednesday under new ownership.
Jose Thornburg took over the shop and also owns the tattoo and piercing shop, Skin Mechanix Inkorpor8ted, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He and his general manager, Steve Scheid, will rotate between the two locations until he gets another full-time artist on staff. Shannon Noftsger is a tattoo artist and will manage the Blair shop.
Thornburg said the store plans to play up the theme of aliens and outer space.
"It has a lot of potential to have some fun things to go with it," he said.
Brittany Lovorn will offer piercing.
"We specialize in portraits, neo-traditional and American lettering, as well as anything traditional tattoo shops offer," he said. "We offer piercing. It's new to Blair but not to most tattoo shops."
