The driver of a semi-truck involved in an accident that killed an 11-year-old boy in August at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets in Blair will not be charged, according to the Washington County Attorney.
Raymond Hayes, 56, of Lyons was southbound turning east toward downtown Blair from North 19th Street when his semi struck Jaycoby Estrada, who was northbound on his bicycle crossing Washington Street at approximately 8:15 a.m. Aug. 23.
The boy was killed instantly.
County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf said after a thorough investigation by Blair police, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Bellevue police, it was determined there was no criminal conduct and charges would not be pursued.
Vander Schaaf said neither Hayes nor Jaycoby were at fault.
“This looks as though this is just a tragic accident,” he said.
Vander Schaaf said few witnesses came forward following the accident, even after police asked for the public's help.
Investigators used statements from Hayes, the driver of the truck directly behind Hayes and a witness who was also in the intersection at the time of the crash to determine what happened.
There was also video, but it was limited to one perspective, Vander Schaaf said.
“There were some challenges in piecing it together, but we are confident we have a complete picture of what transpired,” he said.
The Estrada family was notified of the county attorney's decision, Vander Schaaf said.
