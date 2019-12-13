Washington County residents interested in traditional, realism, cover up and more types of tattoos have a shop close by.
Owners and operators Shane McDowell and Tyler Andrews opened Nomadic Martian Tattoo Co. at 924 Grant Street in Blair about a month ago. The hours of operation for the shop are 11 a.m. to late afternoon Wednesday through Sunday, but McDowell said they are willing to stay late or make appointments outside of business hours.
Andrews, who has five years experience, focuses on traditional tattoo art. McDowell, who has 16 years experience, said he focuses on hard realism and cover up tattoos.
"I haven't met one yet I haven't been able to cover up," he said. "I actually tell everybody, 'Don't look at it as a cover up. What do you want there, man?'"
McDowell said he can draw custom pieces in a way that works for people. Both he and Andrews, he said, can also do many types of tattoos.
"We were going to open up in Omaha," McDowell said. "We were over here doing our laundry one day and stood out here and just watched how many cars went by on Grant Street," and thought to open in Blair instead.
He said people should know that Nomadic Martian is a welcoming atmosphere for people who might have preconceived notions about people in tattoo shops.
"The vibe of tattoo people that aren't as nice to them as they think they would be, they don't need to worry about anything like that," he said. "I actually welcome more people like that. They need to know that it's a culture. There might be a few different looking characters, but it's definitely not a culture that discriminates."
