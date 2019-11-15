Bailey Backhuus said she wants her knew chiropractic center, Reclaimed Chiropractic, to be family focused.
"Really just want it to be a family-based wellness practice," she said. "Somewhere that the whole family wants to come to and likes coming to and feels at home here."
Located at 231 S. 9th St. in Blair, Reclaimed Chiropractic will have two adjustment rooms, a digital x-ray room and exam rooms to go over a patient's case history and perform nerve and muscle testing.
Backhuus, who lives west of Blair, said she had been looking to open her business in a small town, and felt that Blair had the right atmosphere.
"I knew I could get in the community a lot," she said. "I walk around town, 'Oh yeah, you're opening that office.' I've talked to friends who've opened in big towns, and they just don't have that small town feel."
Backhuus spent four years in chiropractic school in Kansas City from 2014 to 2018. She said she's worked in Iowa, Montana, South Dakota and Omaha offices to learn about owning chiropractic business.
"I kind of used them as mentors," she said. "I knew I wanted my own practice that I could build it. You have those visions of what you'd want your practice to do, and I needed my own to do that."
A soft opening for Reclaimed Chiropractic will be Nov. 25. A grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will occur Dec. 13.
