Tammy Holcomb became interested in the education field while still in high school.
“I found that I really enjoyed tutoring younger students,” she said.
But the new Blair High School principal knew in college that her ultimate goal would be to become a principal.
“I saw that role as a 'teacher of teachers,” she told the Enterprise.
Blair Community Schools (BCS) hired Holcomb, who has 26 years of experience in education, in April to fill the BHS principal role after Tom Anderson accepted the new position of executive director of operation for BCS. She will start July 1.
Holcomb is wrapping up her ninth year as the 7-12 principal at Centura Public Schools (CPS) in Cairo. For the last two years, she has served in a dual role as principal and activities director.
Prior to leading CPS, Holcomb worked as an education consultant and the curriculum coordinator for the Nebraska State Patrol. She also served as the principal and fine arts director at David City Public Schools for two years. She began her education career as a 7-12 science teacher.
Blair's reputation in academics, fine arts and athletics made the BHS position appealing to Holcomb.
“Everyone that I talked to about Blair commented that I would 'love the leadership at Blair because they are very community oriented,'” she said. “The BHS position was not only the best fit for me professionally, but also for my children because of the variety of opportunities the eastern part of the state has to offer.”
Holcomb has three children. Travis, 22, is a senior at the University of Nebraska at Kearney; Elayna, 18, will be a freshman at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the fall; and Benjamin, 14, will be a freshman at BHS.
Holcomb said she is most looking forward to engaging with a new teaching staff and community to challenge herself as a professional educator and learn from the BHS administration, staff, students and community in the process.
“I hope to bring with me to BHS an attitude of service to the teaching profession and believe that the variety of experiences that I have had in education to this point in my career have prepared me to be a 'teacher of teachers,' which is where my passion lies,” she said.
The new BHS leader said she is grateful for the opportunity in Blair.
“I would like to say thank you for the welcoming attitudes of everyone that I have met so far at Blair Community Schools, specifically, Dr. Gilson, Dr. Ladwig, Tom Anderson, Mark Gutschow, Dan Hutsell and the rest of the administrative team for their innovative vision for education and for supporting me in this transition,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.