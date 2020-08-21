Nebraska remains focused on growing its No. 1 industry — agriculture.
Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined the state's three-prong strategy during the Washington County Farm Bureau's annual meeting Monday at the Kennard Auditorium.
The strategy includes a focus on value added agriculture, developing trade relations and property tax relief. The latter of which finally saw improvement after the Nebraska Legislature passed LB 1107, which includes a new income tax credit that is expected to provide a 3% reduction in overall property taxes initially, starting with $125 million and growing to $375 million over five years in the property tax credit relief fund.
“That will bring — when it is fully phased in — $650 million every year from the state,” Ricketts said.
Ricketts was expected to sign the bill Thursday.
Value added agriculture, Ricketts said, is using what is grown here in Nebraska, processing it and creating more value so it can be sold at a higher price elsewhere. He cited work done by Cargill in Blair, which uses Nebraska corn to create sweeteners, and Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont, which produces chicken for Costco.
“That food processing and biosciences, those are key areas we have to better manage here in our state because we have the natural resources right here to manage that,” he said.
International trade missions to promote Nebraska products can also help grow the industry.
“Unfortunately, two of my trade missions got canceled because of the pandemic. We're not able to make those trips because international travel is shut down,” he said. “As soon as things open back up again, we will be right back out there making sure we're going out and talking to these countries about why they should be buying Nebraska.”
In 2019, the governor and a trade delegation visited Vietnam to promote Nebraska beef. Since then, beef exports have increased, he said.
The state has also looked for opportunities in Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Ricketts cited Europe as an example of how Nebraska has grown its beef exports.
In 2005, Nebraska's beef made up 5% of all U.S. beef exported to Europe. Today, it makes up 53% of all U.S. beef exports into the European Union.
“Because we go out there and sell it,” Ricketts said. “That's what we have to continue to do is open up those markets, brand ourselves as the best place in the world to get those high quality products and make those connections with our customers.”
The governor encouraged farmers to consider going on a trade mission.
“It is so wonderful for us to be able to open up and when we have our producers there talking about what they do, we couldn't have a better spokesperson for the state of Nebraska,” he said.
During the meeting, Ricketts also recognized Steve Nelson, who announced Monday he is retiring as president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. He has served the last nine years as president. He's served 22 years on the board.
