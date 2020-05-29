Manny Wolf, president and chief executive officer of Memorial Community Hospital & Health System (MCH&HS), said 2019 was a “great year” for the hospital, a year which included the addition of services for patients and dollars to the hospital's operating cash.
"We could not have done it without the staff that helped, and that is just so great here," Wolf said during the hospital's annual meeting Tuesday.
In 2019, MCH&HS became an Accountable Care Organization (ACO). ACO's voluntarily give care to Medicare patients with a goal to reach out to patients and remind them of their annual wellness visits often paid for by Medicare. Wolf said Kathy Sonderup became the hospital's health population nurse as part of the ACO. Sonderup emphasizes preventative care and visits with Medicare patients while also helping them review their health history, according to the hospital's 2019 annual report.
"In the coming year, we will expand on that," Wolf said. "It's been a very successful program for us so far."
Wolf also said MCH&HS began offering total joint replacements in 2019. She said the hospital’s first total knee replacement occurred in June and 12 have been done since. She said hip and shoulder replacements will be added in 2020.
With a $279,062 grant from Helmsley Charitable Trust, Wolf said the hospital in Blair upgraded its radiology department in February 2019 to all digital equipment. She said the hospital's old equipment was donated to the MCH&HS Cottonwood Clinic in Tekamah. The new Tekamah clinic opened in May 2019.
"There's been a lot of work that went into that before 2019, but in May 2019 we actually opened the new clinic," Wolf said. "I hear the community is very happy to have the new clinic there, I know the staff is happy. It's just a beautiful facility."
Even with the cost of completing the new Tekamah clinic, Wolf said MCH&HS increased its operating cash to more than $20.3 million in 2019, the highest amount since 2016 when operating cash was over $20.1 million. In 2018, the hospital's operating cash was just over $16.6 million, according to the 2019 annual report.
"And on top of this we decreased our debt by $1 million in 2019, so to me they're very impressive numbers," Wolf said. The annual report indicated the hospital had a remaining $9.9 million of debt in 2019.
Wolf also noted that MCH&HS had forgiven $350,000 to patients for care in 2019.
"As part of being not-for-profit, we offer a financial assistance program," she said. "The way we feel about this is no patient should be denied access to healthcare on the basis of their inability to pay … Really a sad fact is we give out a lot of applications for financial assistance, but many do not come back completed. Even patients that would qualify for financial assistance sometimes don't get it."
Looking forward in 2020, Wolf said rural hospitals, including 84 in Nebraska, will likely continue to see impacts due to COVID-19.
In a graphic comparing areas such as inpatient revenue, births and emergency department visits for 84 Nebraska hospitals from March 2019 to March 2020, nearly every area was down. Net revenue for inpatients and net revenue for outpatients, for example, were down 8.4 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively. The only area that was up from March 2019 to March 2020 was average length of stay for inpatients.
"There is a significant business impact by COVID this year," Wolf said, noting she hasn't seen data from April yet. "Thank goodness we were able in May to start some services back up. Hopefully, we'll start seeing those numbers climb."
In March, MCH&HS stopped elective surgeries. Earlier this month, Wolf said the hospital began offering elective surgeries again with additional screening and safety precautions for patients, such as some patients receiving COVID-19 testing before the surgery.
"Probably we will see some level of impact for awhile," Wolf said. "We're currently screening our employees every day when they come to work … All of our employees wear masks when they're in common areas of the hospital."
Sarah Chatt, who was re-elected chair of the MCH&HS board, said the hospital's financial position should allow the healthcare organization to "weather the storm."
"We have an opportunity when we're in this liquid position to be able to weather the storms, using COVID as an example, we can weather this storm," she said. "I just want to thank the management and leads of this hospital, and everyone in this staff. I think the measure of a leader is measured in times of uncertainly, not when everything is going well, but when your world is not going well...I'm just really happy where we are today, and where we're going to tomorrow."
