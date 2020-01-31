A man driving his pregnant girlfriend to the hospital while under the influence of alcohol was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Patrick T. Bolton, 36, was found guilty Nov. 19 of DUI-third offense, refusal, a Class 3A felony; and driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Bolton to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and 18 months post-release supervision. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and given a 15-year license revocation.
Prior to sentencing, Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen offered two prior DUI convictions for enhancement of the charge. Petersen noted it was Bolton's fourth lifetime DUI.
Bolton's attorney, Brad Nick of Fremont, said the situation was poor decision making by his client.
“This is really a shame, your honor, because it appears over the last couple of months, the light bulb has come on,” Nick said.
Bolton took responsibility for his actions.
“I just want to apologize to my family and the community,” he said. “I made a horrible choice.”
Bolton was arrested Dec. 14, 2018.
According to an arrest affidavit, a sheriff's deputy was northbound behind two other vehicles on state Highway 31 at approximately 9:06 p.m. when a southbound vehicle failed to dim its high-beam headlights.
Before stopping the car, the deputy noticed an interior light was on and the car traveled to the right over the fog line. The deputy stopped the silver Kia Optima near County Road 36. Prior to making contact with the driver, the deputy observed an infant in a car seat in the back seat of the car.
The driver, identified as Bolton, said he didn't have a license. He said he was taking his pregnant girlfriend to the hospital because she was vomiting blood.
Kennard Rescue responded to the scene to treat the woman.
As the deputy spoke with Bolton, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. The deputy noted that Bolton's eyes were bloodshot and watery. Bolton told the deputy he had consumed four or five beers. Bolton failed a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.189; the legal limit is 0.08.
Bolton was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he refused to give another breath sample.
