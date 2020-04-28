A man was arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession after a deputy observed a vehicle stopped along the side of U.S. Highway 75.
William C. Smith, 40, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and driving under the influence-third offense, a Class W misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County sheriff's deputy observed a dark-colored Cadillac Escalade pulled over to the side of the road near County Road 43 on Highway 75 at approximately 11:19 p.m. April 18.
As the deputy stopped, the Cadillac pulled away on the highway. The deputy followed and observed the vehicle cross the center line with both driver's side tires more than two times.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop just south of Power Lane. When he approached the vehicle, the deputy saw both the driver, later identified as Smith, and a female passenger did not have pants on. The deputy reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from Smith and an unopened bottle of beer in the cup holder.
The deputy began a DUI investigation. Smith showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test showed Smith's blood alcohol content was 0.161; the legal limit is 0.08.
During the investigation, Smith admitted to smoking marijuana and that there was drugs in the center console of the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a bag of marijuana, a vape pen that contained THC oil and a scale with marijuana residue on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.