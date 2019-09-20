A land lease agreement with Dyna Tech Aviation Services, Inc. for the construction of a new hangar at the Blair Municipal Airport was approved by members of the Blair Airport Authority Tuesday.
City Administrator Rod Storm, who also serves as the airport manager, said the new hangar will be 100 feet by 100 feet and the term of the lease is 25 years, with two five-year options.
At this time, Bob Krist, vice president of operations for Dyna-Tech Aviation Services, said the hangar will be used for storage.
But, he said, it will be built in compliance with the United Facilities criteria so other options could be explored in the future, including maintenance.
"We don't intend to do maintenance now, but I think the airport, as it sits, is in need of maintenance capability down the road," Krist said. "I think it would be foolish of us to invest in a hangar without being in compliance."
However, Krist said he would come back to the airport authority to discuss any future plans and get its permission before moving forward.
Dyna-Tech Aviation Services, founded in 1981, is a full-service general aviation maintenance operation. It has a facility at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue and has several contracts maintaining and managing airplanes, one of which is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
(0) comments
