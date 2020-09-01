A downtown parking lot was transformed into a beer garden of sorts for the inaugural Business and Brews event Friday.
Ticketholders had the opportunity to pick up a mug and learn about local companies while sampling several types of beers.
Washington County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jordan Rishel said they presold about 125 of the 250 tickets for the event.
“Not knowing how it would go, we thought that was pretty good,” she said. “We had space for 36 businesses and 33 were able to make it. We had to space them out to socially distance.”
Vendors appreciated the opportunity.
“It’s important to support the Chamber,” said Mark Davidson, with Professional Forms Inc. “They do a wonderful job for the city of Blair and the whole county. Supporting local is important.”
The types of businesses varied from radio stations to restaurant and food vendors and everything in between. Some gave out samples of food along with the varieties of beer.
Judy Getzschman, marketing director for Promedcare, participated in a similar event sponsored by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Our main office is in Fremont,” she said. “We know how fun it is and how exciting it is to do that. Not a lot of people know about Promedcare, so we like to talk about our business and share information about it.”
Brian “Bear” Chase of STS Services saw the event as a way to keep the company name in the minds of people in the area.
“We wanted to show the community that we’re still operational and active and we haven’t let this pandemic beat us down,” he said.
