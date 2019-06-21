Madyson Mildward needed to try something different to get her tiny, sparkly Orbot through a cardboard tunnel entrance. The whirring robot was too short to roll over the lip of the cardboard, bouncing off into a different direction whenever Madyson remote-controlled it toward its goal.
With the teamwork of South Primary School first grade teacher Mariann Anderson, Madyson put a strip of duct tape over the lip and onto the ground. With the innovative ramp, the robot zipped right inside the tunnel.
Experimenting is about trying something more than once, Anderson told a group of kindergarten through sixth grade students attending Camp Invention at Deerfield Primary School on Tuesday.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Camp Invention is a nonprofit organization that offers students a week of experimentation, creativity and innovation. Students learn to problem-solve through hands-on activities, collaboration and the use of STEM.
"It's all about brainstorming and inventing things," said Anderson, whose helped with the camp for six years. "Every year, learning about inventors and inventions and how they change the world."
Through five days of camp, students completed daily activities through four different modules that incorporate real world issues.
In the DIY Orbot module, students learned about circuits, motors and wave frequencies as they designed and decorated their robots. On Tuesday, students practiced ping-pong soccer with their robots before creating cardboard tunnels to navigate through.
During Deep Sea Mystery, students learned about ships, star navigation and sea life. Groups of students engineered fishing nets to gather toy fish out of an inflatable pool on Tuesday. They also made paper projectors to display stars and constellations.
Inventors and their inventions were discussed in the Innovation Force module. Students then created superhero inventor alter-ego's, donning capes to defeat "the plagiarizer" sludge.
During Farm Tech, students learned how robots can help in agriculture. On Tuesday, they created cardboard and plastic models of bees, explaining to the group how their designs could be robotic pollinators.
"There's lots of problem solving, lots of them inventing and creating at Camp Invention," camp director Meredith Schneider said. "It's super individualized in that sense, differentiated, because it's all on each kids level, and they get to invent as they go."
Schneider, the student support specialist at Deerfield, South and North primary schools, has directed the camp for the last four of the its six years in Blair. She said one of the best parts is how much fun students have and they're willingness to return the next year.
"Many of the leadership interns and our counselors in training have gone to Camp Invention as campers, and now they're back volunteering and helping out...The kids love it," she said.
Mac Tupa and Cody Allison are two veterans of the camp who volunteered as counselors in training this year.
Tupa said he simply finds the camp to be fun. Allison, who helped one camper problem-solve the lighting in his star projector, said he loves helping people.
"Especially when little kids come up, 'What can I do, how do I do this," Allison said. "I always love helping people, it doesn't matter who."
