As wall and roof construction on the new Washington County Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center continues over the next several weeks, Weitz Company Project Manager Jared Schleifer said he expects the building will be enclosed by the end of November.
"It's kind of fun to start talking about finishes coming up here," he said, "But we can't do that until we get the shingles on the slope roof portion."
He said asphalt shingles would be installed once insulation is installed. The insulation for the roof was scheduled to come Wednesday with installation starting Thursday.
Concrete blocks, which will make up the outer walls of the justice center have been installed on the north side of the building facing Colfax Street, and are now being installed on the side walls moving south.
Drywall will also be installed once more roof work is done, and exterior masonry materials will begin going up in about three weeks. A crane will take up the parking spaces on Colfax Street, Schleifer said, to assist with roof construction. The crane's position could cause Colfax Street to become a one-lane road for about a week.
"The reason we're doing that is that the crane has to be able to reach from one side of the building all the way to the other, and the only other option is to try track one down in the hole," Schleifer said. "That's just not possible with the mud right now."
A firewall will also be installed between the existing courthouse and the new facility, he said. The firewall, which came about after reviews from fire marshals, will cost about $89,000. That money will come out of the construction contingency budget line of the $20.9 million guaranteed maximum price for the project.
With the firewall cost, the contingency budget is left with about $169,000. However, about $75,000 will be added back to the contingency in the coming weeks.
Supervisor Jay Anderson, District 5-Blair, said that architects Prochaska & Associates include multiple vendors, which provide equipment and materials for jail construction to provide a price point for construction. One of those vendors was a company that provides video visitation services.
A new video visitation software vendor will be used instead of the original vendor planned.
"The previous two jails (Prochaska) had done, they had used this vendor," Anderson said. "The sheriff's office did some digging and they found that those two jails absolutely said they trashed it and went ahead with this new system within a year."
Schleifer said the new vendor would provide equipment for free, and there's revenue built into the new vendor's system through using the video visitation service.
The board also approved a lease for new jail management software, which will be used in the new justice center, for seven years at a cost of $44,414 per year.
The management software will eliminate redundancy when filling out reports and entering inmate information, Capt. Rob Bellamy said. He said officers currently have to enter information into each of multiple systems, as required by law. The new software will allow them to fill out one report and have that information automatically transferred to all required systems.
"Phone provider, commissary, AFIS, which is the automatic fingerprint identification system, the crime commission out of Lincoln, VINE, which is the victim identification network," Bellamy said. "Basically what it is, it's a software that will talk to other softwares, other computers … once we gravitate from a 15-bed jail to a 120-bed jail, there's a lot of other responsibilities and needs to be be able to make sure we don't make mistakes with the inmates that are in our facility."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.