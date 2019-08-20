Seven patients arrived at the Memorial Community Hospital and Health System (MCH&HS) emergency room Thursday in Blair after a sinkhole developed near the construction site at Children's Hospital in Omaha.
But this wasn't a catastrophe, rather a drill to improve the hospital's response to a disaster, nurse and Emergency Room Manager Keala Roy said.
“We are trying to exercise what our triage system would like at the hospital,” she said. “So if there was ever a real big accident that occurred and we received an influx of patients, how would we handle that.”
The drill was part of a larger exercise hosted by the Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition (OMHC). Several hospitals in Omaha also participated.
“We have to do a full-scale, a functional and a table-top exercise every year to fulfill our emergency management expectations,” Roy said.
Rod Fuhlrodt, who was the facilities director at MCH&HS for 30 years, served as the evaluator for Blair's drill.
“He's evaluating to give us feedback on what we can do better, what did we do well and how to improve,” Roy said.
Though they were activated through OMHC for the drill, the Blair ER staff was given just five minutes notice.
“I just heard we'll have seven or eight patients in the ER in about five minutes,” Chris Jepsen, vice president of patient care, said as she called to activate the hospital's incident command system.
As the patients arrived, the emergency room staff went into action.
“We have protocols in place that says we triage them all through the ambulance bay and the doctor looks at them and says you're red, yellow or green,” Roy said. “Minor injuries should be able to go to our walk-in clinic where the reds and yellows stay in the ER to be seen and evaluated.”
The patients' injuries ranged from abrasions and bruising, multiple deep lacerations to chest pains and a broken leg.
Dr. Jeremy Lee and the nurses on staff quickly assessed the patients. It was determined five of the patients needed to stay in the emergency room. Two patients were sent to Blair's walk-in clinic.
In the hospital's incident command center, Jepsen and Roy tracked the patients, their care and the staff who called in as part of protocol.
Within 45 minutes, the drill was complete. Roy said staff members would have a quick debriefing Thursday before a more lengthier examination of the response and a determination of what improvements could be made.
However, Roy said she was pleased with the results.
“I think it went really well,” she said. “Dr. Lee made a quick round because the most important thing is to quickly triage.”
