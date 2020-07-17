It might take someone a short amount of time to walk through a farmers market, especially if hunting for a specific item. But the process of getting those fruits and vegetables to market is far from speedy.
Every week for more than 20 years, Jeff Epperson parks his truck filled with vegetables from his nearly 2-acre garden right outside Bennington. He sets up in the Blair American Legion parking lot. His table is filled with vegetables of all varieties – onions, zucchini, cucumbers, cabbage, broccoli. There are bags of beans, new potatoes, large kohlrabi and bushels of beets.
Every few minutes his tented area fills with customers, many he greets by name. They ask him for various items and he gives them updates on when the items might be available next.
Epperson gardens specifically for the farmers market.
"Whatever is left over I get to eat," he said.
Customers are grateful he takes such time with the garden.
"Everyone says thanks for growing it," he said. "I don't grow it, I plant it, Mother Nature grows it."
Though, he said, Mother Nature can be fickle.
A few years ago, a June hailstorm destroyed his entire garden.
"It was probably the worst one," he said. "I had to replant, and it more than doubled the cost."
He had to go to box stores to get anything that was left to restart his garden.
"I start a lot of it from home, from seed, so I get the variety I want and disease resistance," Epperson said. "I've found over the years what type of tomatoes I like and what types of sweet corn everyone likes."
Epperson said he would like to try a different kind of sweet corn because he knows there are a lot of varieties.
"But I have zero complaints about the sweet corn I grow," he said. "It's ready right now. The raccoons have been getting into it."
The journey from garden to farmers market takes patience and time.
“It's a lot of man-hours in spring when planting and prepping the soil,” Epperson said. “Then, through the summer you're fighting weeds, even when it's hot and dry like it has been.”
Epperson starts growing produce for the farmers market in March, starting items such as broccoli and cabbage. He said he starts the tomatoes at his house to get the variety he wants. He sells everything but peas and sweet potatoes at the farmers market.
One customer, Lance Claussen, said he tries to come to the market as much as he can.
“To me, the produce is so much better," Claussen said.
In reverse of what has happened to many, Epperson's experience with a coronavirus pandemic has increased his business.
“There is more traffic than in years past,” he said. “It’s been really good.”
