Clint Frahm had just gone to bed when he heard an explosion.
“I got up and went to the front door to see what was going on and the garage was already encompassed in flames,” he said.
The fire licked at a truck parked in the driveway. Clint quickly backed the truck away before running back into the house for two chocolate Lab puppies. With the puppies safely stowed in the truck, Clint attempted to go back in the house again to grab family mementos, but the smoke and fire was just too much.
“There was no going back in a third time,” he said.
The home Clint and his wife, Debbie, shared at 16733 County Road 15 was engulfed in flames. An Omaha firefighter and his wife, who live nearby, were on their way home when they spotted the fire.
“He's the one that called the fire department because my phone — I lost everything,” Clint said. “There was nothing left for me.”
Firefighters from six departments — Arlington, Blair, Herman, Kennard, Nickerson and Tekamah — responded to the blaze at approximately 11 p.m. Aug. 6. But there was nothing that could be done to save the house.
“It went so fast,” Clint said.
Debbie, who works overnights as a lab technician at Methodist Fremont Health, was not home at the time of the fire. Clint called her just before midnight.
“I think I got to the point where I was just numb,” she said. “But just knowing I was speaking to him and he was out was good.”
More than a week later, the Frahms are just starting to pick up the pieces. The couple lost nearly everything they owned in the fire. They've salvaged a few family pictures and their safe with valuable documents such as titles and birth certificates.
“It got wet inside, but nothing burned up,” Clint said.
The couple is staying in a camper on their property.
According to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office, the cause of the fire was linked to a motorcycle connected to a battery charger.
“The battery charger either did not shut down or it just kept charging until it overheated the battery and the fumes from that ignited the motorcycle,” Clint said.
It took firefighters more than two hours to gain control of the fire. They remained on scene for several hours and were called back numerous times for rekindles.
“The last time was 24 hours later they had to come back,” Debbie said. “I got up at midnight and went outside and it was (burning) pretty good.”
The floor of the house collapsed into the basement. The fire was so hot, Clint said, it melted steel in the garage.
“Anything aluminum in the house is completely gone,” he said. “Melted to gone.”
While they are still sifting through what remains of the house, the couple said they will rebuild on the property. Clint designed and built the original house in 2001.
“This time contractors will do it and I'll be the main contractor who watches them,” he said. “The foundation is good. The block walls got so hot they cracked in places. Before we even do anything, we have to get everything cleaned out of there to see what we've got to work with.”
Despite everything, the couple said they are grateful for the first responders, the Arlington and Blair fire auxiliaries, which also responded, and the Omaha firefighter and his wife who were first on the scene.
“I can't give them enough kudos,” Clint said. “His wife went home and got me some clothes because I was in a house coat and slippers. That's all I had on.”
Debbie said they have been overwhelmed by the people who have offered to help.
“The outpouring is phenomenal,” she said.
The couple's daughter-in-law has established a GoFundMe online fundraising page for those wishing to donate.
