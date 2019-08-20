When it comes to marriage, sometimes it's not only a lifelong partner that's found, but a pastime passion. That's at least true for Blair resident Janice Lippincott, who's been quilting since 1990.
"My sister-in-law was concerned what I was going to do with my time," Lippincott said, who was an elementary teacher for many years before owning a Blair bridal shop from 1980 to 1990.
"The Lippincotts have a history of quilting, so she thought being I was a Lippincott that I should learn how to quilt,” she said.
The thought proved wise since Lippincott was inducted into the Nebraska State Quilt Guild (NSQG) Hall of Fame during the group's annual QuiltNE convention held July 26-28 in Seward. Lippincott was inducted with two others who were recognized for their lifetime achievements and contributions to the heritage and art of quilt making.
Lippincott said the guild likes to surprise inductees before they know they're hall of famers by having their families attend the annual banquet. She said she knew something was up when she caught a glimpse of her son.
"We had the banquet, we had eaten, and I guess they were stalling the program because one of the families wasn't there yet," she said. "I got up to go out to the restroom, and as I'm starting to go out, a friend caught me and said, 'You can't go out there,' and I happened to see my son's face and it's like, 'Oh, I have an idea of what's going on, or they wouldn't be here.'"
She joined the NSQG in 1992 after two years of quilting. Since then, she's judged quilts at the Nebraska State Fair and taught quilting classes in Blair as well as classes with the NSQG and other guilds.
At the end of August, Lippincott said she'll visit Fremont to demonstrate the bargello technique, which uses different colored strips to create a sense of movement.
"I will probably show 35 to 50 of my quilts that are made with that technique," she said. "I've been to Grand Island, I've been to Lincoln. I do give programs to other guilds, which helps to inspire others in making similar items."
She's also donated quilts to many causes and organizations. Quilts have been donated to Blair's First Lutheran Church craft fairs to Ashland's Carol Joy Holling Camp and to Washington County Fair raffles, where they've sold for thousands of dollars. This year, one of her quilts was also sold at the fair's 4-H livestock auction, which aimed to help give some money back to youth who showed at this year's fair.
"I'm a benevolent person in that I like to help others along and like to give donations," Lippincott said, adding the quilts are her way of giving.
Lippincott said she has made many friends through quilting, which has even taken her to Kenya and Indonesia for fabrics and inspiration.
"It's my passion. It's not only what I've learned about the skill of quilting, but it's also the friendships that I've made along the way that are very important because it's certainly enriched my life," she said. "That's what's meaningful, and to be recognized by the organization that kind of brought you up ... I'm so appreciative from all that I've received."
