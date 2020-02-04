An Iowa woman was arrested for methamphetamine possession after Blair police stopped to check on a suspicious vehicle Jan. 27.
Jessica L. Brooks, 44, of Logan is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, at approximately 12:35 a.m., an officer saw a black Pontiac Grand Prix that was running next to a gas station, which had recently closed, in the 1000 block of Washington Street. The car did not have license plates and there was a woman standing next to the vehicle.
The woman was identified as Brooks. She told the officer she was trying to air up a tire, but the air pump was not working and there was an out of order sticker on it.
Washington County Dispatch showed Brooks had two active warrants for her arrest in Douglas County. Brooks was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Washington County Jail.
When officers searched her car, they found a black zip up pouch in her purse that contained numerous hypodermic needles, straws and several plastic bags. The bags contained a clear, rock-like substance, which tested positive for meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.