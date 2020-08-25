An Iowa man was arrested after he admitted to stealing a car that was found in Blair, according to court records.
Noah S. Kittle, 19, of Council Bluffs is charged with theft by unlawful taking-more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Blair police officer was alerted to a stolen white four door Cadillac CTS parked in the 3200 block of College Drive. The vehicle, which was unoccupied, was reported stolen out of Glenwood, Iowa.
After impounding the vehicle, officers received information from Washington County sheriff's deputies and dispatch that a possible suspect in the theft — Kittle — was located at a garage in the 1900 block of Washington Street.
The officers found Kittle, who agreed to speak with them.
An officer told Kittle that he had been seen driving the stolen vehicle in the drive through of a Blair restaurant.
At first, Kittle claimed he borrowed the vehicle from a friend. However, he then admitted the theft.
“I ain't gonna lie to you, you're the police. I stole the vehicle,” he reportedly said.
Kittle told the officer he found the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside in Glenwood and drove it to Blair.
Kittle was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. The key to the Cadillac was found in his pocket.
