An Iowa man was arrested Thursday for drug possession after Blair police investigated two cars at the boat ramp after park hours.
Seth D. Bradford, 20, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce, an infraction.
According the arrest affidavit filed in Washington County Court, an officer observed two vehicles in Optimist Park at 1:37 a.m., which is a violation of the city ordinance for the closing hour of city parks.
As he approached a 2008 maroon Kia Spectra, the officer could smell burning marijuana coming from the vehicle, which was occupied by three people. The driver, identified as Bradford, told the officer he had been smoking marijuana.
An additional officer arrived to help search Bradford and the vehicle. The officers found a plastic bag containing a small blue pill, identified as the sedative diazepam, in Bradford's left pants pocket.
The officers also located a small, clear plastic vial with a white powdery substance in the driver's side door and a metallic grinder in the center console and a plastic bag full of marijuana in a black bag on the floor of the passenger side of the vehicle.
Bradford admitted the black bag was his. He told the officers the small vial had cocaine in it.
