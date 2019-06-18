When incoming Blair High School seniors Luke Mathiesen and McKenna Schlueter joined FFA, they couldn't have known that putting on a blue corduroy jacket would get them into an invitation-only event to see the president of the United States.
But that's what happened June 11 when Mathiesen and Schlueter traveled the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy plant in Council Bluffs to see President Donald Trump speak about lifting the summertime ban on the sale of E15 gasoline and ethanol blends and sign an executive order aimed at streamlining the biotechnology process.
"FFA is an organization that prepares students for life after high school and prepares them to gain leadership skills and different opportunities, that if they weren't in FFA, they wouldn't get to do," Mathiesen said. "If we weren't in FFA and as passionate as we are, we couldn't have gone."
Until federal approval of year-round E15 sales, the blend could only be marketed Sept. 16 through April 30. Iowa and Nebraska produce the most and second most ethanol in the U.S., respectively, which is about 40 percent of the nation's production, according to the Nebraska Energy Office. More than 1,400 rural Nebraskans work directly in ethanol production, according to a May 31 media release from Gov. Pete Ricketts' office.
The opportunity to attend the Tuesday event came after the Blair FFA chapter was contacted by the National FFA Organization.
"It turned out the White House had contacted them wondering if we had any FFA chapters in the area that would want to come," Mathiesen said.
Mathiesen, who competed in two events at state FFA this year and helped set up a charity basketball game for flood victims this spring, didn't just get to hear the president speak about the sale changes to E15. He stood right behind Trump as he signed the executive order.
"I didn't get to shake his hand," Mathiesen said. "I shook hands with Pete Ricketts and Deb Fischer and the Iowa senators and all them. It was small talk with Trump, it really wasn't anything, it was just, 'How you doing, thanks for coming up here.'"
Mathiesen's height, somewhere around six feet, might have helped him as a woman from the Secret Service began asking if a few people would like to be on stage.
"I was like, 'Heck yeah, I'll go up there,'" Mathisen said.
"She picked weirdly, though," said Schlueter, who didn't get to join her peer. "She, like, picked the people by height, so I guess I wasn't tall enough."
Schlueter, who competed in floriculture at state FFA and is helping with summer activities while working at the Blair YMCA, said the event was a learning opportunity to hear people in high leadership roles speak. She added that it was good to hear the perspective of people who might not be around agriculture that much.
"It was a weird vibe because we've never done anything like that before," she said. "But it was a cool experience just being able to do it. Hearing what other people have to say, what Trump has to say not being around agriculture that much compared to what we are."
It was also a positive experience, she said, because many of the people at the event were happy and treated the two students with respect.
"Walking around the plant, getting to the places we need, so many people stopped us and were like, 'FFA, we're so proud of you, blue corduroy jackets, we're so proud of you,'" Schlueter said. "It was a lot of stuff like that. It made us feel very welcome to the whole United States and everything."
Both Schlueter and Mathiesen said getting to go to an exclusive event of presidential magnitude was an honor, and it will motivate them to continue building the leadership skills they've gained in FFA.
"It was an amazing feeling to see a president support our local farmers and agriculture," Mathiesen said. "It was a good motivation seeing how that agriculture industry, that ethanol industry grew to be as big as it is and affecting the American people."
"You felt really honored," Schlueter said. "You go around town, 'Oh, I see you did this.' It's not something people get to do every day, and it's an honor for us being so young, too, and growing up saying, 'Yeah, we've basically been 10 feet away from the United States president.'"
