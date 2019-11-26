Blair High School (BHS) graduate and current University of Nebraska-Omaha (UNO) student Alex Sesemann has been interested in planes since at least 13 years old.
Sesemann, now 18, said he used to be a member of the Terminators, a Washington County robotics team that would compete at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland.
"I used to do Lego robotics, and they would have competitions there," he said. "I was able to just walk around and see the planes."
By age 16, Sesemann found his way into the air. Earlier this month, he found himself certified as a private pilot.
"I'm doing instrument training tomorrow," Sesemann said Nov. 19. "That kind of simulates what it would be like to be in the clouds and get around."
The instrument training would be an add on to his private pilot certificate, which allows Sesemann to fly with passengers, though he's not allowed to charge for flights.
Training for the certificate took numerous hours of flight time, written and oral testing, endorsements from flight instructors and receiving a medical certificate.
Though he could have received his private pilot certificate with less hours, per various parts of Federal Aviation Administration requirements, Sesemann said he logged 65 hours of flight time.
"I paid most of it myself working. It's $120 an hour and I did 65 hours," he said. "It took a while because I was only doing it on weekends for awhile between school and other stuff."
Sesemann said he started flying when he was 16 with a family friend who owned a plane.
"Nobody in my family was flying or anything," he said. "I was just interested."
Now a student in UNO's Aviation program, the 2019 BHS graduate said he wants to be an airline pilot. He said UNO's program could lead to becoming a certified flight instructor, which could then lead to airlines.
"A lot of flight instructors are only around for a couple of years because they move on to airlines," he said.
At 18, Sesemann is already old enough to be a commercial airline pilot, according to FAA guidelines. But to become commercially certified, Sesemann would need to log at least 150 hours of flight time and pass another written and oral test.
In a few years, Sesemann hopes to complete the commercial certification process, which is just one part of a progression of certifications — from becoming solo student flight certified at 17, private pilot certified at 18 and then commercial.
Though as a commercial pilot, his passengers might prefer he perform his favorite flight maneuvers on his own time.
"I like to do stalls and steep turns," Sesemann said. "A stall is where you lift the nose of the plane up, then it stalls and drops down … It's kind of a like a roller coaster where you go up, up, up and then come down.
"Then you do a stall recovery," he added.
