An industrial fabrication company has been approved for LB 840 funds to expand its business to Blair.
The Blair City Council unanimously approved Jennings Plant Services for $35,065. The company, which is owned by Spencer Jennings of Blair, will use the funds for equipment and the lease of a building at 695 E. Grant St.
Jennings said the business, which specializes in millwright services, started with just him in April. He has since added three full-time employees. With the shop location, Jennings said he'll be able to add three more full-time employees.
“We have contracts with a few places in Fremont, Omaha, the surrounding area. We haven't hit hot and heavy into Blair yet, but we're hoping to tap into the market here as well,” he told the council. “With the addition of a shop here, it's going to help us grow substantially with fabrication and a place to have essentially a home for our business.”
The Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act (LB 840) authorizes incorporated cities and villages to collect and appropriate local tax dollars — sales and/or property tax — if approved by the local voters, for economic development purposes.
