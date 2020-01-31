The first step in the process to build a new hotel in Blair was approved Monday by the Blair City Council.
The council approved $400,000 in LB 840 funds for Sai Properties V Inc. of Omaha to build a Holiday Inn Express.
The Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act (LB 840) authorizes incorporated cities and villages to collect and appropriate local tax dollars — sales and/or property tax — if approved by the local voters, for economic development purposes.
Mike Rooks, executive director of Gateway Development Corp., said the hotel would have 68 to 75 rooms, depending on plans, and would employ 20 to 25 people, 10 of whom would be full time.
Rooks declined to reveal the location for the new hotel, but he said the developer has a letter of intent for a site.
“We're still looking through the contracts, but we have two other sites if that one ever falls through,” Rooks said.
The total cost of the project would be $7.5 million to $8.5 million. Construction is anticipated for this spring.
However, Rooks and City Administrator Rod Storm stressed the LB 840 funds is just the first piece in financing the project. The developer is also seeking tax increment financing (TIF) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) reuse funds to make the project viable.
“This is kind of an all or northing,” Rooks said.
“We have to start somewhere to get the ball rolling,” he added. “If one of the other steps happens to fall through then the LB 840 funds would come back.”
The city must use its CDBG reuse funds by July 1 or the state could reclaim them, Storm said.
“The question is if we're going to move forward on something are we going to be far enough in the process for them so we can keep them here and be able to use them for the creation of that business,” he said.
Council member Mindy Rump said the finance committee added a condition to its motion that the hotel must stay a Holiday Inn Express for at least 10 years.
“It's a much needed asset for here in Blair,” Rump said.
Developer Deven Patel told the council he has a franchise letter and franchise agreements are typically for 15 years.
“Rest assured,” he said.
Patel also has hotels in Omaha, Gretna, York, Lincoln and Nebraska City. Two others are also being planned.
This isn't the first developer to look at Blair for a potential hotel.
In July, Tim Stuart, owner and head developer for Boulders Development, said the company wanted to build a $3.6 million, 40-room hotel in Blair.
Boulders Development, which is based in Denison, Iowa, has developed and opened 16 hotels, primarily in Iowa, with one near Maryville, Mo. It has since partnered with Cobblestone Hotels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.