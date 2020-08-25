Drum major Morgan Thompson blew the whistle as the Blair High School 11-12 band stepped in time to the beat during rehearsal Friday on the practice field just south of the school.
“Left … left … left,” director Jeff Mount called out to keep band members in line.
It looked like a typical marching band rehearsal. However, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, there were a few noticeable changes. Some band members were wearing masks, as were many of the instruments.
Though the band is still rehearsing, there will be no marching band performances this fall at BHS home football games.
The school district released its fall activity restrictions, which were established by Eastern Midlands Conference activity directors and superintendents. The reason for no marching band is due to the large number of participants. Pep band will also not be allowed to perform in or outside.
Despite the elimination of performances, Mount said he is still teaching the students a show with the hopes they can perform for band parents on a Saturday in October.
“That gives a little bit of time to work the show,” he said. “We already have a show designed for the first song we're doing. Then we'll play the second song in place and then we'll scramble into BHS like we always do on a Friday night. We'll only get to do it once instead of five times.”
Thompson, who has served as drum major for four years, said not having performances is disappointing.
“But I'm just trying to make the best of what we do get to do,” she said. “I'm excited for the possible opportunity of having an exhibition type show and I'm trying to make the best of what I have.”
In her role as drum major, Thompson, who also serves as a teaching assistant for the 9-10 band, must be a leader and ensure band members are following social distancing guidelines.
“I'm doing my best to keep people apart and make sure everyone is being safe,” she said.
Marching band isn't the only ensemble seeing changes due to the pandemic.
Band rehearsals, including jazz band and concert band, have been moved outdoors.
“I'm hoping we'll be able to play inside,” Mount said. “Right now, they don't want us to.”
Once the air exchange rate in the auditorium and band room is determined, rehearsals may be moved back indoors. For now, the band room is used strictly for attendance, announcements and to store instruments, he said.
If rehearsals are allowed indoors, band members will wear performance masks, which include slits for the mouthpieces. All instruments have coverings, based on guidance from a University of Colorado Boulder study, which recommended multi-layered nylon on the instruments.
Mount has selected music for the jazz band and concert band. If the school would have to go remote due to the pandemic, he'll email copies of the music to the students to practice at home.
He may also look at potentially holding virtual performances if in-person concerts aren't possible.
“I'm treating it like a normal school year. I have to wear a mask, but that's the only thing different for me,” Mount said. “I'm just hoping that we get a few more weeks, few more months, another semester just looking forward and trying to stay as positive as possible.”
