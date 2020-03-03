Ann Sieben has seen the world on her feet. She has walked more than 40,000 miles — almost two laps around the world — visited 55 countries and done so for 13 years. Sieben is a mendicant pilgrim — one who travels on foot along ancient paths to significant destinations. She is a pilgrim with the Society of Servant Pilgrims.
“The aim of this pilgrimage is for the purpose of telling the world that we can’t forget Black Elk,” Sieben said.
After walking from Omaha on Thursday, she arrived in Blair, staying at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, and visited the Tower of the Four Winds at Black Elk-Niehardt Park on Friday morning. After visiting there, she took to the back roads and made her way to Tekamah and on. She walks 25-30 miles a day.
The Tower of the Four Winds project was first envisioned by Dana art professor Rev. F.W. Thomsen in the early 1970’s. Poet John G. Neihardt visited the campus and spoke to faculty and students in 1971. Thomsen was inspired by the visions of Oglala Sioux Holy Man Nicholas Black Elk as revealed through the narratives of Neihardt.
“Every year I make pilgrimages to a different saint or Servant of God and part of the year I spend guiding other pilgrims,” she said. “Black Elk did important things for the Catholic faith and culture, and peace of the whole community of this whole region.”
She carries nothing with her of value. Sometimes she carries only a little water, especially in the coldest times. She relies on the goodness of people for her needs. In the 13 years she has been a pilgrim, she has never spent the night outside. She also said she’s never been afraid for her life.
Sieben brings along a pilgrim credential book that priests or parishes sign or stamp with the date and town recorded to certify the passage.
Sieben doesn’t isolate herself on her pilgrimages. She uses them as an opportunity for guiding others.
“A silent pilgrim does the world no good,” she said. “There’s no purpose in walking and not talking to anybody if what I’m trying to do is make sure people know about Nicholas Black Elk.”
She estimates she has spoken to possibly 70,000 people over the 13 years, including at school or church presentations.
Little by little, to celebrate the life of Black Elk, Sieben will visit the places he visited and sent letters to, spreading the faith.
“I will ask people in Winnebago if they know him and share about him,” she said.
Her ultimate goal is walking to Black Elk’s grave site at Pine Ridge. She will go through Rapid City, S.D., on Palm Sunday and Tuesday of Holy Week will walk over Black Elk Peak.
“Anyone in the diocese of Rapid City who wants to join is invited,” she said.
Sieben said she wants to share her passion for her pilgrim destination and be the ambassador for the saint.
“A mendicant pilgrim must ask and receive and knock,” she said. “It forces me and invites me to engage with people and talk with people. I’ve rarely had trouble and never felt afraid.”
Sieben is a graduate of Colorado School of Mines and worked as a nuclear remediation engineer in the U.S. for 11 years and for nine years in Europe.
“The tradition in Europe in a person’s 20th year of their career is to take sabbatical,” she said. “This manner of pilgrimage is quite common.”
She walks during the winter months and is nicknamed “Winter Pilgrim.”
Her first pilgrimage she walked from Canterbury, England, to Rome. She arrived in Rome for Holy Week. She then started a pilgrimage in Aachen, Germany, to Santiago de Compostela in Spain and pushed on to Finesterre, Spain. Another pilgrimage she walked from Kyiv, Ukraine, to Patras, Greece, along the general route of St. Andrew in the first century.
She will learn the languages of the countries she is visiting and learns as much as she can about the saint whom she is following. Her base is in Colorado.
Sieben said she tends to go to unvisited places. She’s been to the Arctic, walked around Japan with the snow monkeys, walked in the Chilean desert and even swam with penguins. She’s encountered Mexican drug lords and walked in war torn countries.
“When people invite me into their community, it’s because of trust which is the foundation of peace, which is universal,” Sieben said.
After the Black Elk pilgrimage, Sieben will return to Denver for about 30 days before heading out to visit as many of the places named for her favorite St. Martin of Tours.
“There are more places — 281 towns — named for him in Europe than anyone else,” she said.
She will visit France, then return to Denver to guide pilgrims on a walk. She’ll return to France again and feels called to be a pilgrim for the Celtic saints of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
She has learned lessons along the way.
“People are good. If you trust, you get the trust back,” she said. “I don’t carry very much water, especially in the winter, to compel me to talk with someone and ask for water. It gives me time to engage, rest, and get on the way."
Sieben said she’s learned little things about how Americans want to be self-sufficient. “The nature of a pilgrim is you can’t be self-sufficient,” she said. “You must engage with people. Then you realize how beautiful people are.”
Sieben believes the world needs pilgrims.
“Tourists keep the money churning but sacrifice and surrender is what a pilgrimage is,” she said. “I don’t know in the morning where I’ll sleep at night. For anyone’s faith, uncertainty is a condition of faith. Anyone of any faith framework already has in them to yield to the uncertainty.”
