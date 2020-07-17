As parents' interest in homeschooling their children has grown in light of the coronavirus pandemic, a group of Washington County homeschool families are opening their houses to help answer questions. Eight families are participating in the open houses for those who want to learn more.
The remaining tours — Sunday, July 26 and Aug. 2 — will be open house style from 1-3 p.m. and give people the chance to come in and look at their classroom space, with a wide variety of programs and curriculums that people use.
Karen Wimpey homeschools her children ranging in age from 4 to 15 years old and opened her home last Sunday as part of the tour. Her house was filled with parents considering homeschooling and Wimpey answered questions. Her dining room table, where her children learn from, was filled with several varieties of school materials.
Hannah Pickell attended Wimpey's open house Sunday.
"Four of my kids are adopted and it's something I've always considered because we have lots of appointments throughout the week," Pickell said. "Then with COVID-19 and having four people in my house that are immunocompromised, it just makes sense."
Parents stressed that it isn't that they are unhappy with their schools.
"My son, who will be in third grade, has been in Deerfield and loves it," Alaina Adamson said. "I don't know what their rules are going to be and I don't know how I'm going to feel about them but I'm trying to keep an open mind."
Some parents saw eLearning as a drawback.
"I hated eLearning and making my kid just stare at the computer to figure things out. If it's going to be heavy on the eLearning and you have to stay at your desk all day and eat your lunch there and get no recess, then there's no point," Adamson said. "I love the Blair schools but that just doesn't make sense for kids."
Adamson said her youngest will start kindergarten.
"There's no way she's going to be sitting at a desk all day and not play with the mask," she said. "I'm waiting to see. I haven't committed to one way or another."
Alissa Dangler also is considering homeschooling and attended the open house to get more information.
"There are a lot of unknowns," she said. "I didn't really like the eLearning so I thought if I could get some insight into these and pick my own curriculum it might be better for us."
Dangler learned there are many curriculums to choose from.
"I didn't know there was this many companies out there that had different styles of learning you can customize for your kids," she said.
Homeschooling is not something she has completely decided on.
"I might put my kids in school to begin with and see it's not too bad in Blair now, but if there were to be a bunch of kids who get it in school and I wouldn't feel very comfortable with that," she said.
Dangler's daughter, who will be in second grade, is immunocompromised. She will also have a first-grader starting.
"I'm just (here) looking for information to be able to make an educated decision rather than just jumping in," Dangler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.