High speed internet and other communications services are coming to approximately 60 current Great Plains Communications customers in Herman thanks to 60 total miles of fiber communications lines being installed from the village to the west and southwest.
On Wednesday, Nebraska Telecommunications Association (NTA) President Eric Carstenson and NTA Member Services Administrator Jamanda Wolfe visited multiple places along the fiber line route to assist Great Plains with and learn more about the deployment.
“I’m very excited to spend a few hours helping Great Plains Communications on the Herman project,” Carstenson said in a Monday press release about the project. “Rural broadband deployment is a priority for Great Plains Communications and other NTA member companies in Nebraska. I’d also like to thank the Nebraska Public Service Commission for providing broadband deployment funding through the NUSF for the project.”
Residents currently living in the fiber line construction area have few options for internet and other communications services. Laura Kocher, director of marketing and public relations for Great Plains, said many people are likely relying on satellite service, data caps, which are monthly limits on the amount of data one can use over an internet connection, or their cell phones.
Telcom Construction of Omaha is constructing the fiber line. The lines will run from Herman to the 60 current Great Plains customers who live in and near the village. Internet service, however, will be available to more residents who want to sign up for it, Kocher said.
Joe Wisnieski, a manager with Great Plains, said around 180 customers could receive internet service through the fiber line, but he expects about 120 total residents will have service once the line is complete.
Internet speeds could reach to 30 megabits (mbps) per second, which is considered a standard speed by many communications companies. Once the infrastructure is installed, however, higher speeds could be offered.
"There's scale-ability," Carstenson said Wednesday.
Funding for the fiber line comes from the Nebraska Universal Service Fund. Kocher said the cost of travel, distance and construction of fiber lines in rural areas often makes delivering high-speed services to rural residents difficult. But the help in funding makes the project possible.
"We're more than happy to get out there and provide the service," Kocher said.
