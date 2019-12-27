One challenge poultry farmers face is finding the time to de-cake and collect dead birds in chicken barns.
Bedding "cake" occurs on top of bedding in barns when the bedding collects moisture and manure build up, which can lead to ammonia, disease and lower production in poultry barns. The de-caking process helps remove cake while conserving the rest of the bedding below.
"They typically have to get in there with a small tractor and garden tiller, essentially," said Herman farmer and entrepreneur Scott Niewohner. "We've reached out to about a dozen farmers in Minnesota, in Mississippi, in Tennessee, generational farmers, and they all know bedding cake is a big deal, but they just don't get to it. … Too busy. Too much going on. If it's not broken, on fire or leaking profusely, typically the farmers don't have time to get it done."
With that in mind, Niewhoner started Dynamic Motion and began building the "cake breaker" robot, which farmers can use to remove cake and collect dead birds. Niewohner said the robot could save time and improve chicken health, leading to less dead birds and higher farm production.
The robot, which Niewohner is developing with Lincoln mechanical engineer Tom Frederick, is getting attention from agricultural professionals. Dynamic Motion received the $20,000 grand prize and $5,000 People's Choice Award at the Farm Credit Services of America Ag Tech Innovation Competition held earlier this month.
The idea to create the robot is linked to Niewohner's experience coaching his son's robotics club.
"I'm just a farmer and growing up, construction's kept the lights on," he said. "But the inspiration, I can't make it do all that it does, but from watching my son's robotics toys. They would follow a line, and they could recognize objects, and you could program this toy robot to do that. Why can't we do that on a bigger scale?"
The robot, a machine that is a few feet tall and wide machine and has a similar shape to a skid-steer loader, can follow a line and recognize objects. Software and cameras connected to it recognize how far it is from poultry barn water and feeder lines, so it stays on a straight line driving through a barn. The robot also uses programming to recognize dead birds.
"This is version seven or eight probably on what have been different iterations of try it, fail, redo it, fail again to that kind of worked, now we need a better chassis, upgrade again," Niewohner said. "We're just figuring out the bugs. It's standard procedure in software, you just work the bugs out."
Operated by using a controller, a front camera and computer screen display on the robot will show squares around what it perceives to be dead birds. Some birds might be stubborn, Niewohner said, so a plastic bag dangling from the front of the robot can help move birds out of the way of the robot.
"We mount this bag on a windshield wiper motor," Niewohner said. "If they start getting used to it, I give it a flinch … It doesn't freak them out, but they want to get away."
Once the camera detects motion, the robot's programming will recognize the bird is alive and ignore it. If it does detect a dead bird, the operator can steer the robot to the bird where the robot will use a pitchfork-like scoop to pick up the bird, let the bedding fall through, and place the bird into a holding bin on the robot.
Niewohner said Dynamic Motion is currently seeking eight to 12 farmers for its pilot test program. Farmers would pay $1,250 a month to test the robot and give feedback to Dynamic Motion. The monthly fee would be placed toward the purchase of a future version of the robot.
"Guaranteed anything fails, we'll fix it," Niewohner said. "I'm huge on what we say MVP. Minimum Viable Product. What is the absolute least we can do to test it out, see if the concept works and see if the customer cares."
The project, however, can't move forward without testing. Niewohner said Dynamic Motion needs information to work out bugs as they arise rather than create a full robot and back track fixes.
"I'm very motivated to quantify everything. What is the value," he said. "Picking up dead birds, if they spend four hours a day, we get three-fourth of then, we're saving them three hours, which is up to $50 a day. That is direct."
But when it comes to tilling and de-caking, Niewohner said there isn't hard data to show how much money farmers could save in that process.
"It's so variable," he said of the process. "Weather, humidity, the manager, ventilation, how are they jacking with the fans. That really messes with the cake...It's really hard to say, 'This for fact, you put this in there, we're going to save you X.'"
Working with farmers with multiple identical barns can help in developing a full-functioning robot, Niewohner said.
"Let's just test in one barn, run through there, and see how do they perform. Same birds, same environment, same manger doing the same thing, how does this one do compared to the others," he said. "Is there a direct improvement in those identical conditions?"
Right now, Niewohner said, a possibility for improved barn function is there for farmers who see a need to improve de-caking and collecting dead birds.
"It improves the animal welfare," he said of the robot. "It seems like a buzzword, but It's legit, if that bird is happier and doing better, it's going to produce better, go to market quicker, the income of that farm is going to be improved … Farmers could get by without it probably, but how much value is left on the floor."
