Cornhole, horseshoes, cars and biscuits and gravy were features of Herman Days this weekend.
It wasn't the same as previous years, but people gathered together to celebrate the town and support the Herman Volunteer Fire Department.
Saturday included a cornhole tournament at Petersen's Bar 75. Twelve teams tossed bean bags 20 feet across the patio at the bar, with the first team to 21 winning the round. The teams played double elimination for first prize of two shotguns, second place will receive two coolers, and third place will receive $100 in Scheels gift cards. Proceeds will go in part to Ducks Unlimited and to Hearts for Herman.
Amy Tobias' son, Connor, 11, competed in the tournament Saturday.
"This is our first time and it's a fun opportunity," she said. "It's good for them to be out competing and playing. It's a totally different experience. We play cornhole in the backyard."
Gabe Petersen, owner of Petersen's Bar 75, said the bar is always open on Herman Days and weren't concerned about the pandemic.
"We are a small town. Everyone knows everybody," he said. "You know everyone that you are seeing so there are no concerns."
For Chris Musgraves, the cornhole tournament is a way to celebrate with family.
"It means a lot to me. My brother got me involved in the tournament and now I'm here with my son," he said. "We do this for fun and play with family."
Jason Christensen, who organized the horseshoe tournament, said he was pleased with the turnout.
Herman Volunteer Fire Department members made and served biscuits and gravy for Sunday. Later, the park filled with cars for the Show and Shine car show. The horseshoe tournament was also a feature.
