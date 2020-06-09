Returning from two years of service with the Navy in Vietnam and the experiences of war, Dennis Cordle said he was left with a "hole" in his heart wondering what to do next.
Cordle, who grew up in Blair and was drafted into the U.S. armed services in 1971, said many veterans have similar feelings when they return from overseas, as well as emotional or physical ailments to tend. For the past nine years, it's been Cordle's job as the Washington County Veterans Service Officer to build relationships with veterans, and help them file work with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for financial, medical and emotional supports.
"One of the things I was surprised about was the emotional element," he said. "We get emotionally involved and when he wins, I win ... There's days when I go home defeated where we can't get what we need, and other days where I go home ecstatic because I share in the joy of those veterans winning a hard battle."
By June 30, Cordle will retire, transferring his duties to Fort Calhoun resident and 20-year Army veteran Ed Lautrup.
"There's other things I really want to do," Cordle said. "Everybody told me you’ll know when it's time to retire, I know it's time ... I will continue relationships, especially with some of the veterans. They became very close as we worked through their struggles."
Though a lot of the job may be paperwork, or digital filing as the process has changed since Cordle started in 2011, he said relationships are key to helping those who come into his office.
Before Cordle began the job, one veteran had filed a claim which wasn't approved even though it was acknowledged he had PTSD. The claim wasn't approved, Cordle said, because the veteran hadn't relayed the traumatic experienced which caused the life-limiting disorder.
"He didn't want to talk about his experiences, it made him angry, it made him upset, he didn't want to go there," Cordle said. "It took me three years to get his trust to where he could talk to me."
Being able to identify with veterans through similar shared experiences is important, Cordle said, to support people as a veterans service officer.
"You hear a lot of fellowship or camaraderie. There's a common thread to all veterans. We've all had very similar experiences, yet they're all different," he said. "We dealt many times in life or death situations, it was a very stressful time for someone 18, 19 years old. It changed you."
Some of those changes may take decades to receive help for. Cordle helped a World War II veteran receive counseling after his experiences in the Normandy invasion.
"I'm looking at his discharge ... 'Wow, you were in on the Normandy invasion. How did that go?'" Cordle said. "The guy went into a sitting fetal position .... he says, 'I was on the third wave of assault. By then the beaches were just running with blood, there were bodies everywhere.' I asked if he ever had dreams or nightmares about it."
He did, Cordle said.
"So we wrote him up for PTSD, got him counseling, I mean the guy is a completely different person," he said. "I don't think anybody in those 60, 70 years since World War II asked him 'Did you see anything that really bothered you?' It's sad that he kind of fell through the cracks."
Fifty years after returning from Vietnam, Cordle found out he, too, was still affected by his service. After returning by ship to San Diego, he said he spent 28 days in the hospital away from his wife and one-year-old son with what he recently learned was meningitis.
"Coming back from Vietnam I was unconscious on the ship for five days because we did not have a doctor on board. I was hemorrhaging, I was coughing up blood. I was sick, sick," Cordle said. "Fifty years later things are happening to me that I didn't understand what was going on ... (Doctors) said it was meningitis. I said, 'How do you know that?' They said, 'That's the only thing it could have been.'"
Cordle, who has an associates degree in computer science which helped transition the office to a heavier online presence, said digital files have allowed him to serve many more veterans with stories like his and others quicker than before.
"We can write a claim which would entail as many as 500 to 1,000 pages of evidence and documents ... digitize it, have it in the federal VA's hands by the end of the day where it used to take months to almost a year," Cordle said.
With that, Cordle said, Washington County receives about $15.5 million federal dollars a year for education, hospitalization, compensation or pension for low-income individuals. But while a dollar amount or number of claims and paperwork could be pointed to as the responsibility of much of the job, for Cordle a veterans service officer's role is helping people continue moving their lives forward.
"We're just people, we just want to get on with our life but it's hard to get on with your life when you have Parkinson's disease because of Agent Orange exposure," Cordle said. "There's no words that can comfort you on that. Yet, guys don't come in here mad, they don't come in here upset. I don't hear 'My nation owes me.' I hear 'I don't know what to do' ... To be part of (helping them) was really a very humbling and yet rewarding experience."
